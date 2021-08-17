Trailer Bridge Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Trailer Bridge has experienced tremendous growth during the past three years. Its service offerings have grown to include U.S. domestic freight movements, cross-border transportation solutions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, a new International division expanding ocean carrier services to global markets, rapid growth for Puerto Rican and Dominican ocean service, and the expansion of its team by more than 68%.

"We have experienced exponential growth, and fully expect it to continue for many, many years," said Trailer Bridge CEO, Mitch Luciano. "I am incredibly thankful to work with such a diverse team that truly cares about our customers and their experiences with Trailer Bridge. It is the very thing that fuels our expansion along with their personal growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Trailer Bridge remained committed to its employees, drivers, customers and carriers during the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic doing its part to keep an efficient supply chain flowing and goods on shelves in communities around the globe. Leadership not only committed to no layoffs but also increased its number of logistics experts to help manage the increase in freight. The company also implemented an Upskilling initiative to enhance employees' skills and career growth, continue to foster a culture of exceptional service to their customers, and to support the company's continued growth through and beyond the pandemic.

A full-service logistics provider, Trailer Bridge provides ocean transport between the U.S. and the Caribbean with its fleet of ocean-going deck barges as well as over-the-road trucking throughout the U.S., intermodal, less-than-truckload, cross-border movements, and third-party logistics services providing a full supply chain solution for shippers around the globe.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier in 2019, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America 2020 and 2021, as well as recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville, Florida, a Fastest Growing Company in Jacksonville and a Top Maritime Business in Jacksonville. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 14 offices with more than 240 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

