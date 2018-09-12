Trailer Park Boys Announce Out of Jail and Setting Sail Caribbean Cruise

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailer Park Boys and Sixthman, the industry leader in music and comedy festivals at sea, are excited to announce a new partnership for Trailer Park Boys Cruise: Out of Jail and Setting Sail. This four-day trip will take passionate Trailer Park Boys fans from Tampa, Florida, to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas from March 6 – 10, 2019. Joining Ricky, Julian and Bubbles on the cruise will be a hilarious hand-picked lineup of Trailer Park Boys cast members, comedians and musicians, including Randy, Cory and Jacob, Monster Truck, Tom Green, Doug Benson, Steve Jessup, Bif Naked, Hookers & Blow, Bubbles & The Shitrockers plus more to be announced.

"We're taking a four day cruise, we're starting in Tampa, Florida and then we're gonna sail to our own private island in the Bahamas, March 6-10, 2019 and it's going to be awesome!" – Trailer Park Boys

On board, guests will be treated to two live shows by The Trailer Park Boys, special appearances from some of the most popular Sunnyvale residents, an autographed commemorative item, multiple performances from additional artists on the lineup, along with activities and theme nights. Guests who book by October 1, 2018 are entered to win one of these four exclusive experiences: Meet and Greet + Photo with Ricky, Bubbles and Julian, voicemail recorded by The Trailer Park Boys, the opportunity to introduce The Boys on board before one of their live shows or the opportunity to be written into the live show as a contestant.

Double occupancy staterooms on Trailer Park Boys Cruise begin at $795 per person, plus taxes and fees. Low deposits and flexible payment plans are available on this once in a lifetime vacation experience. Staterooms are available now at trailerparkboyscruise.com

