Trailer Rental Service Introduces 10% Discount to Support the Military, California's Finest & Its Bravest

WINCHESTER, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to show support to the country's military and law enforcement forces, a growing California based trailer rental company, Big Trailer Rentals, has launched a special discount deal. The company now offers active-duty military personnel, retired veterans, and members of law enforcement and fire fighters across California its trailer rental service with a 10% discount off any rental. Valid identification is required.

Brad Borst, Founder of Big Trailer Rentals, said, "Our decision is just a small token of gratitude and support to the members of these forces, their families, and retired veterans for their services and sacrifices to our nation."

Big Trailer Rentals specializes in large flatbed and enclosed trailer rentals and offers a variety of trailer types for intercity and interstate rentals with innovative service features and benefits, including a wide range of trailer sizes. The company is known in the community for its commitment to high quality services with an impeccable reputation of renting out enclosed and flatbed trailers that are new or in like-new condition. Each trailer is meticulously serviced and cleaned with equal attention prior to each rental.

Big trailer rentals is a family owned company established in California in 2017. Its ownership and staff is comprised of retired military and law enforcement. Big trailer rentals is the only company in California that specializes in large trailers that you cannot find at moving truck rental locations or equipment rental stores.

For more information, visit http://www.bigtrailerrentals.com

