Trailer Unveiled For Roger Waters Us + Them Film In Cinemas Around The World On October 2 And 6

Roger Waters, co-founder and creative force behind Pink Floyd, with visionary director, Sean Evans, brings to the screen the live story of Us + Them to inspire you with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love.

The film features songs from Waters legendary Pink Floyd albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here, as well as his last album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

The tour saw Waters perform a total of 156 shows to 2.3M people throughout North America, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Russia, Latin America and Mexico.

"I'm so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October. US + THEM is not standard rock and roll fare, some in the audience may 'yee haaaa!!!' Which is ok, but many will weep. That is what I hope for. US + THEM is a call to action. Homo Sapiens stand at a crossroads, we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction. US + THEM is a vote for love and life."

Roger Waters, 11th July 2019

Director, Sean Evans added: "This is a great film - an amazing performance delivered with care, emotion and meaning. Didn't think it was possible, but I believe we've outdone The Wall..."

The event will be screened in cinemas around the world on Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6 (in Dolby Atmos where available). More information can be found at rogerwatersusandthem.com, where fans can sign up for event alerts.

Global theatrical release date: Wednesday, October 2 2019 and Sunday, October 6 2019

Website: rogerwatersusandthem.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/rogerwaters/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rogerwaters/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/rogerwaters

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is an award-winning, market leader in global event distribution, working in partnership to unite audiences with entertainment and the arts. Trafalgar Releasing is an integral part of Trafalgar Entertainment Group.

Since its launch in 2006, Trafalgar Releasing (formerly operating as Picturehouse Entertainment) brings special events to the big screen around the world. Our theatre slate includes the Tony award-winning The King & I: From The London Palladium, Michael Grandage's acclaimed production Red starring Alfred Molina, Funny Girl The Musical starring Sheridan Smith, the Olivier and Tony award winning An American in Paris: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show Live, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's live season and Monty Python Live (mostly).

Trafalgar Releasing works with some of the world's most renowned houses & companies; distributing high-profile arts content to cinemas worldwide from the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House. Additionally distributing in the UK, content from the Bolshoi Ballet, Glyndebourne and The Metropolitan Opera.

Our music slate includes The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (directed by Mat Whitecross), Burn the Stage: the Movie (the first feature length film from K-Pop band BTS), Muse: Drones World Tour, Sophie Fiennes' Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, Roger Waters The Wall, Rammstein: Paris and Black Sabbath: The End of The End, alongside our collaboration with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; Distant Sky – Live in Copenhagen, One More Time with Feeling (directed by Andrew Dominik) & 20,000 Days on Earth.

In addition, Trafalgar Releasing has distributed award winning feature films including Paul Verhoeven's Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Elle, starring Isabelle Huppert, BAFTA winner The Imposter; The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; Green Room with Patrick Stewart; Todd Solondz', Wiener-Dog, starring Greta Gerwig and Danny DeVito and Swiss Army Man with Daniel Radcliffe.

SOURCE Trafalgar Releasing

