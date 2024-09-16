Trailhead Biosystems Announces Joshua Snow as Chief Commercial Officer

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. (trailbio.com), a biotechnology company creating iPSC-derived human cells at scale for drug discovery and cell therapy, welcomes Josh Snow as Chief Commercial Officer.

Dr. Snow was most recently Executive Director of Therapeutics Commercial Operations at Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, where he oversaw commercial partnerships and growth strategies for FCDI's stem cell therapy CDMO business.

Prior to that, Dr. Snow served as Director of Business Development and Marketing Strategy at Mirus Bio, now part of Millipore Sigma. At Mirus, he helped spearhead the strategic launch of products for entry into the GMP viral vector manufacturing market, paving the way for Mirus's acquisition by Gamma Biosciences in 2021. Dr. Snow holds a PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Trailhead is now entering the commercial market with multiple cell products," said Jan Jensen, PhD, CEO and founder of Trailhead. "Josh is an accomplished executive with experience building dynamic sales organizations and negotiating complex therapeutic agreements with world-class partners."

Dr. Snow's 20+ years of combined experience in biotechnology and basic cell biology strategically positions Trailhead to deliver market-ready and cGMP solutions for drug discovery and cell therapy.

"Joining Trailhead is an incredible opportunity to work with a visionary team that is truly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in iPSC-based cell therapy and drug discovery," said Dr. Snow. "I am excited to build the commercial infrastructure to allow Trailhead to bring our innovative products to the market and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

About Trailhead Biosystems

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. is pioneering the informatics-based approach in regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, Trailhead emerged from the research of CEO/CSO Dr. Jan Jensen during his tenure as an endowed professor at the Cleveland Clinic.

Trailhead creates optimized human cells at scale with its proprietary High-Dimensional Design of Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform. HD-DoE® integrates advanced mathematical modeling with high-throughput robotic manufacturing.

