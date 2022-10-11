Trailhead Biosystems Raises $10 Million to Accelerate Growth

Trailhead Biosystems receives fresh capital for the manufacture and sales of specialized human cells

Financing will establish state-of-the art R&D and manufacturing of specialized human cells as well as build-out of company headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Biosystems Inc. (www.trailbio.com) - a biotechnology company pioneering the application of machine-enabled science towards understanding and controlling biology - announced completion of a $10 million Series A-2 equity financing. The company has developed revolutionary platform for generating specialized human cells for use in therapeutic cell development, drug discovery, organ-on-a-chip development, 3D organ printing, and human disease modeling.

"The need for specialized iPSC derived human cells is substantial," said Jan Jensen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of Trailhead Biosystems. "It is our goal to make any type of specialized human cell possible. Trailhead's Quality-by-Design principles allow for the manufacturing of cells at scale, at a high-quality, and with less risk for research and development.

"This industry is having a problem sourcing high-quality cells in large quantities. It is not easy to create functional cells from the iPSC state. Normally, cell specialization is instructed in the human embryo – but a bioreactor is very different. This exact problem led us to develop our proprietary machine-enabled HD-DoE™ methodology which enables us to identify the critical inputs that cells would have received if they were in the embryo. We are very excited about the impact of our approach."

Using its proprietary platform, the company has successfully developed novel protocols for specialized cells within the brain, blood and pancreas, and is actively pursuing several others. The cells can be used to address multiple human diseases, including type I diabetes, Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and blood disorders, among others.

This round of funding will enable the company to complete its fit-out providing a total of ~15,000 sqft headquarters in Greater Cleveland Ohio, including laboratory, tissue culture, bioreactor manufacturing, and bioinformatics facilities, allowing us to sustain continued and scaled development of human cells and deliver them to industry and clinical partners. "We are excited to enter a scaling phase in which we target production, inventory generation, and sales to address the urgent needs of the life sciences industry for high-quality specialized cells at large quantities and for developing breakthrough cell-based therapies," Div Trivedi, Chief Operating Officer, stated.

Magnus Persson, M.D., PhD, Chairman of the Board of Trailhead Biosystems: "Trailhead is boldly charging into the arena of future medicine by focusing on the development of clinically potent cell-based therapeutics that could potentially alleviate conditions that lack a cure today, and by developing and providing high-quality cells to accelerate the drug discovery and development process in the life sciences". This new funding is a continuing vote of confidence in the company's cutting-edge technology and will allow the company to advance its programs to benefit patients."

About Trailhead Biosystems: Trailhead Biosystems is pioneering the development of cell-based therapeutics using machine learning and bioinformatics. Trailhead's proprietary HD-DoE™ platform merges developmental biology and cell therapeutics with advanced robotics, computerized experimental design, and analysis to perform process-specific parameter optimization in the development of cell therapies.

