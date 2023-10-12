TrailKeg Elevates Cocktail Experience in a Booming Trend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For connoisseurs looking to try their own hand at crafting and sharing carbonated cocktails; TrailKeg has developed and released a carbonated growler solution that elevates the craft cocktail experience.

Rather than mixing individual serving batches that warm quickly, now cocktail lovers can use the Gallon or Half Gallon TrailKeg to mix a party sized serving, then place on the deck or patio for guests to enjoy.

The recent (and continuing) rise of craft cocktails to prominence is revealing a clear consumer interest in the next evolution of craft beverages. Triple digit growth in ready-to-drink cocktails and double digit growth in consumers changing their drinking preferences to craft cocktails is a meteoric rise, rivaled only by the growth of craft beer over the past two decades.

TrailKeg - Thirst for Adventure

TrailKeg is a vacuum-insulated carbonated growler that keeps drinks cold for up to twenty-four hours and carbonated for weeks. Some call it a mini keg, filled with the beverage of your choice. TrailKeg can also be used for:

Craft beer

Kombucha

Homebrew

Just pull the tap handle and voilà, cold and carbonated craft cocktails. It's not just a great beverage, it's a great experience as well. Tell the Jones's, our backyard party was way better…

For those who prefer a libation-free craft cocktail experience (or for the underage), mocktails provide a delicious and enjoyable alcohol alternative.

"Ultimately it's not just about the craft cocktail, it's about the full experience of enjoying them with people and in places you love." says TrailKeg co-founder Mark Craig.

About TrailKeg

The idea of TrailKeg started around a campfire in 2014.

We wanted a better way to have that fresh from the tap draft beer experience without being at a bar or brewery. Our first Kickstarter campaign to launch the TrailKeg product line was in 2015, followed by a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to launch the Gallon product. This campaign was fully funded, delivered on time, and our customers use the TrailKeg Gallon to enjoy great local craft beer, fresh from the tap, in great places.

Fravity (TrailKeg) has been in business since 2016. We design and manufacture carbonated (pressurized) kegs, also known as growlers to help craft beverage enthusiasts, home brewers and craft beer enthusiasts keep drinks carbonated for weeks and cold for up to 24 hours.

We have developed a reputation for being the highest quality, most versatile product in this category, with unparalleled support to back it up. Whether it's craft beer at a remote campsite, or cocktails on the patio with friends, our mission is to help you enjoy great beer in great places.

