Trailmate Launches First Client-Facing Digital Employee Built for Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailmate, a legal technology startup founded by a practicing attorney, announces the official launch of the legal industry's first autonomous, client-facing Digital Employee, designed to handle structured legal tasks end-to-end under direct supervision.

While most legal AI tools to date have focused inward — on drafting, summarization, or legal research — Trailmate introduces an entirely new category of legal technology. This platform is designed to operate where most cases actually stall: in the client-facing execution of work. Despite widespread investment in internal efficiency tools, firms still rely on overworked staff to chase documents, follow up with clients, and manage repetitive external workflows, leading to costly delays and widespread burnout. Trailmate was created to eliminate that bottleneck by owning execution outside the firm, so legal teams can focus on high-value work without sacrificing client experience.

"Law firms don't need another AI tool to manage — they need work to actually get done," said Manny Starr, Founder of Trailmate. "Trailmate was built to behave like a real teammate: you delegate the task, it owns execution, and you supervise outcomes. That shift from assistive AI to digital labor is what finally unlocks scale in client-facing legal work."

Developed and battle-tested inside a high-volume plaintiff-side law firm, Frontier Law Center, Trailmate has proven its value in real-world conditions. It fills a critical gap in the legal tech landscape by allowing law firms to offload client-facing work to an autonomous agent that doesn't just send reminders or messages, but completes tasks with full auditability, escalation paths, and supervisory control.

Trailmate is not a chatbot or messaging layer. It is an autonomous agent designed to deliver predictable outcomes through structured, guided client conversations. Law firms assign defined objectives, and Trailmate carries them out independently while ensuring transparency and trust are never compromised.

"The next generation of legal AI will be measured by outcomes, not outputs," Starr said. "For years, legal AI has helped firms produce things faster inside the firm. Trailmate changes that by taking ownership of client-facing work outside the firm: completing structured tasks end-to-end under supervision. That's what turns AI from a tool into a teammate."

About Trailmate

Trailmate is the first fully autonomous, client-facing digital employee built specifically for law firms. Created by a practicing attorney and proven inside a real firm, Trailmate enables law firms to delegate client-facing tasks to an AI worker that owns execution end-to-end. Unlike traditional legal AI tools that assist with drafting or research, Trailmate communicates directly with clients to collect information, gather documents, follow up persistently, and return structured outcomes back to the legal team. By treating automation as delegation rather than messaging, Trailmate helps law firms reduce administrative drag, improve client experience, and scale operations without adding headcount — all while maintaining supervision, trust, and auditability.

