TrailNation™ Summit Paints Bright Picture of the Future of American Mobility

The Summit was the first convening of RTC's TrailNation projects and collaborative sites nationwide, and included a diverse cross-section of communities leveraging trails for the transformative benefits they bring. Sessions throughout the Summit reinforced a primary message—when trail networks are embraced as vital community assets, they bring powerful solutions for addressing issues as far ranging as chronic disease, resiliency, mobility, social equity and economic growth.

"When trail networks are at the heart of community design, everyone benefits. Across the country, trail networks are demonstrating their transformative power to address just about every challenge facing American communities from obesity to inequity to economic disparity," said Keith Laughlin, president of RTC.

"To maximize the potential of trail networks, we need to make sure all stakeholders have a seat at the table. The TrailNation™ Summit brings these voices together to build off the current successes and keep the momentum moving forward," said Laughlin.

The event features the knowledge and expertise of RTC's TrailNation Projects—which includes trail network initiatives in Baltimore, the industrial heartland, the Lower Rio Grande Valley, Miami, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, southeast Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. These projects are being implemented with hundreds of local partners to prove the potential of trails in delivering significant outcomes on a local and national level.

The summit takes place in Milwaukee, the urban hub of the Route of the Badger, a TrailNation project with a vision to connect 500 miles of trail to form a world-class trail network in Southeast Wisconsin.

Plenary sessions will be streamed live at railstotrails.org/summit. Learn more about RTC's TrailNation program and the TrailNation Summit at railstotrails.org/trailnation.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails, many from former rail lines. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

