TrailRunner International Launches New Office in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrailRunner International announced today the opening of a new office in Nashville, TN. The expansion marks the global strategic communication firm's entry into the growing heartland region of the United States, where the firm will bring its dedication to client service and best in class talent to help clients achieve their objectives. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, TrailRunner International is a global strategy and communications advisory firm with offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Shanghai; and Truckee, CA.

"Our firm is proud to open a new office in Nashville, and we are excited to become part of the Nashville community," said Jim Wilkinson, founder of TrailRunner International. "Nashville has a fantastic talent base and thriving economy, and the city reflects the very best in leadership. We are proud to expand into this important growth market."

Sarah Grubbs, director at TrailRunner International and a Nashville native, has relocated from the firm's New York office to open and serve as the head of the Nashville office. Grubbs brings many years of experience in crisis communications, financial communications, and journalism, having formerly worked at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and NBC San Diego.

"Growing up in Nashville, I saw firsthand the culture, businesses and community that make Nashville special, and that has only grown in recent years. At TrailRunner, we are lucky to serve some of the most complex and important organizations in the world during the moments that matter most," said Grubbs. "I am thrilled to return to my hometown and bring TrailRunner's expertise and dedication to client success to this market, as well as invest our time and resources in the community as good partners and neighbors."

Grubbs will be joined by Johanna Hoopes, managing director for TrailRunner International, who brings with her 15 years of experience in international public affairs, crisis communications, brand building and storytelling. Prior to TrailRunner, Hoopes spent more than a decade in China building a Shanghai-based public relations and event management firm, and as a journalist for Forbes China.

TrailRunner International is hiring at all levels for its Nashville office. You may find current job listings here: https://trailrunner.bamboohr.com/jobs/.

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a strategy and communications advisory firm serving top enterprises, institutions, and individuals around the world. TrailRunner helps clients win in today's complex global landscape, with matters ranging from financial communications and crisis communications to international strategy and special situations. The firm takes a team approach across diverse disciplines including media, law, finance, and regulatory affairs to address opportunities and challenges that no longer fit neatly into traditional categories. TrailRunner is based in Dallas/Fort Worth with offices in New York; San Francisco; Nashville; Washington, D.C.; Shanghai; and Truckee, California. Learn more at www.trailrunnerint.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Grubbs

Director, TrailRunner International

615-957-7654

SOURCE TrailRunner International

Related Links

http://www.trailrunnerint.com

