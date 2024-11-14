Trailrunner uses cutting-edge technology to supercharge its broadband network in New Hampshire

Trailrunner Broadband Internet has unveiled its next-generation broadband service, powered by Tarana Wireless, which will reach customers in rural parts of New Hampshire.

CONCORD, N.H., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in more rural communities of New Hampshire will soon have access to ultra-high-capacity, high-speed broadband technology, thanks to the launch of Trailrunner Broadband's upgraded high-speed network. The upgraded service will reach customers starting in North Stratford. There will be 11 site locations upgraded by the end of 2025.

"New Hampshire has been a national leader in broadband buildout to ensure reliable connections across the Granite State," said Governor Chris Sununu. "We've moved faster than any other state to provide residents with speedy, reliable service at one of the lowest costs. Our work continues to ensure the Granite State remains competitive in attracting workforce, business, residents, and telehealth opportunities. Thrilled by this announcement!"

"No matter where you live, work, or enjoy time in New Hampshire, you should be able to access reliable broadband—our rural towns and the North Country are no exception," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen. "As a lead negotiator of the broadband provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I'm glad to see upgrades that will greatly enhance coverage, and will keep working to ensure every Granite Stater, first responder and visitor alike, can get connected to quality, high-speed internet."

The existing Trailrunner network utilizes standard 4G LTE Cellular technology. Now, Trailrunner has selected Tarana Wireless, the world's first manufacturer of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), to enable this new high-speed broadband service, which will meet and exceed the FCC's expected minimum broadband performance requirements. Tarana's high-speed broadband solution is built on an entirely new technology from the previous 4G LTE and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, resulting in an ultra-high-capacity broadband product that is consistently faster and more reliable than traditional 4G. It also has lower latency, meaning data transmission is virtually instantaneous; has advanced built-in security controls; and can be deployed very quickly.

"We are proud to continue our commitment to delivering the best broadband service to the communities we serve, especially those in extremely unserved and underserved rural areas," said Robert Parsloe, CEO of Trailrunner Broadband Internet. "This brand-new technology has already been deployed to several of our communities, who have given us overwhelmingly positive feedback. Our goal remains the same: helping consumers receive the best broadband experience, whether they're using the internet for remote learning, essential business communications, or a family movie night. We continue to make private investments, as rural communities have waited long enough. Everyone deserves to connect, so why wait any longer?"

The upgraded Trailrunner network was recently deployed in Dexter, Maine and will shortly expand to deliver unmatched performance and coverage to thousands of households in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

About Trailrunner

Founded in 2019, Trailrunner Broadband Internet is a privately funded, locally veteran-owned and operated broadband service provider. From its beginnings in Downeast Maine, Trailrunner has rapidly expanded its reach to 12 counties across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, playing a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Dedicated to turning technology into solution, Trailrunner proudly serves residential consumers and businesses in northern New England. Learn more by visiting: www.mytrailrunner.com.

About Tarana

Tarana Wireless's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of research and development and more than $400 million of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 23 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

