Trails Carolina Wilderness Program is Highlighting Benefits of Wilderness Therapy

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trails Carolina focuses on therapy for adolescents in a less traditional manner. Troubled teens (and preteens) have a lot going on and when parents force them to attend a strict residential center built on discipline, they rarely see the results they were hoping for. The team at Trails Carolina believes that adolescents can benefit from therapy in a wilderness setting.



While Trails Carolina has intentional programming in place to help the younger generation. This program removes the student from the distractions and temptations of their regular environment and places them in a new setting where they can focus on new beginnings.

Self-reflection starts at Wilderness Therapy with Trails Carolina



This therapy program is located in North Carolina but is open to children from all over the country. The team is dedicated to using their resources to help connect with the teens and help them with the healing process. Nature is the home of many therapeutic and healing qualities that these kids can explore while they are in the program.



A lot of parents are worried about the negative effects that social media and too much screen time are having on their child's mental health. When a young person is constantly on their phone, PC, or gaming console, it can result in some negative behavior. Parents who are experiencing this are not alone and it's okay if they do not know how to handle the situation.



The professionals at Trails Carolina are trained, experienced, and ready to help every adolescent that is enrolled in the Wilderness Therapy Program unplug and start connecting with nature and their surroundings. When teens take part in Wilderness Therapy, they can begin to connect with nature and the people around them.

Trails Carolina's Wilderness Therapy is here for healing



The team at Trails Carolina is motivated to see every one of its students start to heal from the program. They understand every kid has a different struggle and are willing to listen and give helpful insight into the situation. These kids will also be taking part in activities with other like-minded adolescents, which also helps them feel comfortable opening up.



Rebellious teens can benefit from the Wilderness Therapy Program as well. This program has been very helpful for the kids who like to break or protest every rule. One of the main reasons why is because they learn that there are consequences for every negative action. This comes into play when they realize many of these rules are to benefit them.



There's a lot that can be learned when adolescents go to Trails Carolina in North Carolina. The Wilderness Therapy Program is one of the best programs for troubled teens looking for a different type of healing.

