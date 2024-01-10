Trailways Forges Strategic Alliance with Greyhound and Flixbus to provide Customers More Travel Options

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailways, the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America, has announced a new strategic partnership with Greyhound and Flixbus.

The new alliance will add hundreds of Greyhound and Flixbus destinations to Trailways.com and Trailways.ca, giving customers even more access to convenient, comfortable, and affordable bus travel at a time when other travel options have become cost prohibitive and difficult to navigate. Starting Tuesday January 23rd, customers visiting Trailways.com and Trailways.ca will be able to purchase tickets for Flixbus and Greyhound trips, with travel dates commencing January 30th and beyond.

"This is a historic moment for Trailways. Connectivity is the backbone of North America and a critical piece of this partnership. By working in concert with one another and interlining our inventory, we're aligning with Trailways' commitment to make affordable and eco-friendly transportation more accessible to travelers across North America," said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com.

Members of Trailways's Loyalty Program, Driven Rewards, will also reap the benefits of the new relationship. Driven Rewards Points members will be able to earn and redeem across all Trailways partners, including Flixbus and Greyhound, when making purchases online, giving members a compelling reason to explore new roads together.

"The Trailways alliance reaffirms Flix North America, Inc.'s commitment to partnering across the industry and delivering even more affordable travel options for customers," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, Inc. "We will continue to work with our partners throughout the country to elevate travel and nurture further growth. Trailways shares this vision, recognizing the power of collaboration and the benefit that the Flix platform unlocks in building a brighter future for travelers and the industry."

New connecting services will be powered by technical integrations from Transcor Data Services of Jacksonville Florida. Customers looking for information about service, schedules, arrival and departure times, and fares, are encouraged to visit Trailways.com or Trailways.ca.

About Trailways:

Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America. Trailways boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation for groups and regularly scheduled city-to-city service. Traveling with a group? Let our international fleet of vehicles and drivers help you Explore New Roads Together. Need to get away? Take one of our 450 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada. Traveling further? We've partnered with Amtrak, Greyhound, and Megabus to get you across North America. Trailways is in gateway cities near you such as Albany, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Syracuse, Rochester and Toronto. For more information visit us online at Trailways.com or Trailways.ca. Find us on social media on Facebook or Instagram.

