Trailways of New York Announces the Immediate Addition of Service to Montreal To Meet Demand of Suspended Amtrak Service

News provided by

Trailways

03 Jul, 2023, 16:36 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailways of New York announced today the immediate addition of new service to and from Montreal, PQ to meet consumer demand in the wake of Amtrak's suspension of service.

Continue Reading
Autocar de Trailways en partance de Detroit à destination de Montreal en 2023
Autocar de Trailways en partance de Detroit à destination de Montreal en 2023
Trailways Motorcoach, 2023
Trailways Motorcoach, 2023
Montreal Arial View
Montreal Arial View

"Passengers who know our affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service will be delighted to learn we've added more daily trips to help the impacted market. With air travel snarled by equipment, weather and personnel issues and Amtrak suspending service – we felt the right thing to do was to add service effective immediately," said Nick Crist, Vice President of Operations and Safety.

"Following years of pandemic travel restrictions, the last thing the travelling public wants to worry about this July 4th holiday is how to get to their destination. Now with four new daily trips between New York, NY and Montreal, NY passengers won't have to worry."

The additional service brings Trailways of New York's total number of daily trips to and from Montreal, PQ to ten – far more than any other transportation provider. The premium, reliable, and dependably on-time service will be operated by state of the art, low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities. The service represents a hassle-free alternative to air travel and personal vehicles.

Six daily trips will allow travelers direct service leaving Montreal, PQ to:

  • Plattsburgh, New York
  • Glens Falls, New York
  • Saratoga Springs, New York
  • Albany Airport, New York
  • Albany Downtown, New York
  • SUNY Albany, New York
  • Catskill, New York
  • Kingston, New York
  • New Paltz, New York
  • Ridgewood, New Jersey
  • New York, New York and most other American Cities via connection

For additional information about the service, schedules, or fares, visit Trailways.com or Trailways.ca.

Photos:  Still
B-Roll Video: Video
For additional resources please e-mail: [email protected] 

About Trailways:
Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America. Trailways boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation for groups and regularly scheduled city-to-city service. Travelling with a group?  Let our international fleet of vehicles and drivers help you Explore New Roads Together. Need to get away? Take one of our 450 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada. Travelling further? We've partnered with Amtrak, Greyhound, and Megabus to get you all across North America. Trailways is in gateway cities near you such as Albany, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, St Louis, Syracuse, Rochester and Toronto. For more information visit us online at Trailways.com or Trailways.ca/News. Find us on social media on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Trailways

Also from this source

Trailways.ca launches service connecting Toronto and Detroit

Trailways.com Announces New Service Connecting Detroit to Toronto

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.