Trailways.com Announces New Service Connecting Detroit to Toronto

"We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways' affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to Ontario and Michigan," said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com . "This route marks our second route from Toronto and our first in Detroit, the "Motor City", something we are particularly excited about."

The new service, which represents a hassle-free alternative to the challenges presented by post pandemic airline travel, will be operated by Trailways of New York's low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary wi-fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities. Four daily trips will allow travelers leaving Detroit, Michigan to reach:

London, Ontario

Chatham, Ontario

Windsor, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

Chicago and most American Cities via connection

The announcement comes following Trailways' introduction of daily service traversing Toronto, Ontario, and New York City just one year ago. The Detroit to Toronto market had been left without daily transportation options since 2020.

About Trailways:

Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America.

