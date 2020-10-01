Train Battery Market by Type & Technology, Advanced Train, Rolling Stock Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Train Battery Market by Type & Technology (Lead Acid-Gel Tubular, VRLA, Conventional; Ni-Cd-Sinter, Fiber, Pocket, & Li-Ion), Advanced Train (Autonomous, Hybrid, Fully Battery-Operated), Rolling Stock Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global train battery market size is projected to reach USD 255 million by 2030, from an estimated value of USD 143 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth is influenced by factors such as rapid urbanization in emerging countries and advanced economies is considered to be one of the largest drivers of infrastructure spending over the next few decades, which is expected to bolster the demand of rail expansion. The incorporation of these developments in urban rail infrastructure is expected to lead to the demand for energy storage systems and hence is expected to propel the demand for train batteries during the forecast period.



Sinter Plate segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030, owing to enhanced high power density and less maintenance cost than lead acid batteries, which presents considerable growth opportunities for battery manufacturers



The sintered plate battery performs better than other batteries at variable load and temperatures. The sintered plate nickel cadmium battery requires lower maintenance than other batteries and is highly reliable. Sintered plate nickel cadmium batteries are used for high power discharge applications such as aircraft turbine engines, diesel locomotives, etc. These batteries are used in DMUs and diesel locomotives to start engines and for the auxiliary functions of the trains because they have 50% higher energy density than pocket plate nickel cadmium batteries. Also, sinter nickel cadmium batteries are more stable at higher temperatures than lead acid batteries. The sinter/PNE nickel cadmium battery is projected to dominate the market in the Asia Pacific owing to its high energy density which makes it ideal for starting engines. Since the Asia Pacific has a significant share of diesel locomotives, the demand for the sinter/PNE nickel cadmium battery is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Lithium ion battery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period owing to high density and maintenance free



Li-Ion batteries offer various advantages over other battery types such as maintenance-free, battery health tracking, high energy density, lighter in weight, and compact in design. Developed countries are expected to increase their adoption of Lithium-Ion batteries in rail transport faster compared to emerging countries because of the regulations and the higher costs associated with adopting Lithium-Ion batteries. Also, Lithium-Ion batteries are best suited for high-speed trains and China being the largest market for high-speed trains, the demand for Lithium-Ion batteries in the region is projected to grow during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest market share by 2030



The rolling stock power conversion systems industry in the Asia-Pacific has witnessed year-on-year growth. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation. Additionally, Asian countries such as China is planning to extend the network to 45,000 km by 2030. High-speed trains, suburban trains, and urban transit trains are majorly run in China, which is expected to make the country the leading market for railway batteries. Furthermore, several developments are being undertaken in Indian railways, and fixed a target for the electrification of 7,000 RKM for the year 2020-21. Moreover, the Indian railways target at 100% electrification of routes by 2024. This offers significant opportunities for train battery manufacturers in the coming future.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- vs Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Train Battery Market

4.2 Train Battery Market, by Battery Technology

4.3 Train Battery Market, by Battery Type

4.4 Train Battery Market, by Rolling Stock

4.5 Train Battery Market, by Application

4.6 Train Battery Market, by Advance Train

4.7 Train Battery Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Emission Regulations to Increase the Demand for Energy-Efficient Transportation Systems

5.3.1.2 Expansion of Railway Networks

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Capital Investment and Operating Cost of High-Speed Rail Network

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Aggressive Plans for Train Electrification Coupled with Increasing Privatization

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Adoption of Hybrid Trains and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains

5.3.4.2 Increase in Battery Capacity and Installation Requirements

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Rolling Stock

5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.5 Train Battery Market Scenario

5.5.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario

5.5.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.5.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.6 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technological Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem

5.10 Supply Chain



6 Train Battery Market, by Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Lead Acid Battery

6.2.1 Low Cost and High Reliability to Drive Demand

6.3 Nickel Cadmium Battery

6.3.1 High Energy Density and Temperature Resistivity to Drive Demand

6.4 Lithium Ion Battery

6.4.1 High Energy Density and Zero Maintenance to Drive Demand



7 Train Battery Market, by Battery Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Conventional Lead Acid Battery

7.2.1 High Current Capability of Conventional Lead Acid Battery

7.3 Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Battery

7.3.1 Reliability and Maintenance Are Expected to Drive Demand

7.4 Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery

7.4.1 High Current Applications Expected to Increase Demand

7.5 Sinter/PNE Nickel Cadmium Battery

7.5.1 Reliability and High Power Applications Expected to Drive Demand

7.6 Pocket Plate Nickel Cadmium Battery

7.6.1 Low Maintenance and Efficiency Expected to Drive Demand

7.7 Fiber/PNE Nickel Cadmium Battery

7.7.1 High Temperature Resistivity and Low Weight Expected to Drive Demand

7.8 Lithium Ion Battery

7.8.1 Low Self-Discharge and High Energy Density to Drive Demand



8 Train Battery Market, by Rolling Stock

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Diesel Locomotives

8.2.1 Freight Trains Are Expected to Drive Demand

8.3 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)

8.3.1 Urban Rail Network to Drive the Demand

8.4 Electric Locomotives

8.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost and Higher Efficiency to Drive Demand

8.5 Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

8.5.1 Long Distance Travelling Expected to Drive Demand

8.6 Metros

8.6.1 Expansion of Urban Rail Expected to Drive Demand

8.7 High-Speed Trains

8.7.1 Increase in Infrastructure and Faster Mode of Transportation Expected to Drive Demand

8.8 Light Rails/Trams/Monorails

8.8.1 Rapid Urbanization to Drive the Demand

8.9 Passenger Coaches

8.9.1 Increase in Rail Expansion Expected to Drive Demand



9 Train Battery Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Starter Battery

9.2.1 Diesel & Hybrid Locomotives Are Expected to Drive Demand

9.3 Auxiliary Function Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)

9.3.1 Metro & High-Speed Trains to Drive Demand for Auxiliary Function Batteries



10 Advance Train Battery Market, by Train Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Autonomous Trains

10.2.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Demand

10.3 Hybrid Locomotives

10.3.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains and Regulations to Drive Demand

10.4 Fully Battery Operated Trains

10.4.1 Catenary Free Lines to Drive the Demand



11 Train Battery Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Recommendations from the Publisher

12.1 Asia-Pacific is the Potential Market for Train Battery Manufacturers to Focus For

12.2 Battery Technologies with High Energy Density Offered at an Economic Cost is the Need of the Future

12.3 Conclusion



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Train Battery Market: Market Ranking Analysis

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Developments/Launches

13.4.2 Expansions

13.4.3 Partnerships/Contracts/Acquisitions

13.5 Right to Win



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.1.1 Terminology

14.1.2 Stars

14.1.3 Emerging Leaders

14.1.4 Pervasive

14.1.5 Emerging Companies

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix for Train Battery Manufacturers

14.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.4 Business Strategy Excellence



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Enersys

15.2 Saft

15.3 GS Yuasa Corporation

15.4 Exide Industries Ltd.

15.5 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

15.6 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG

15.7 SEC Battery

15.8 First National Battery

15.9 Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH

15.10 Additional Companies

15.10.1 Hitachi

15.10.2 East Penn Manufacturing Company

15.10.3 AEG Power Solutions

15.10.4 Systems Sunlight

15.10.5 The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

15.10.6 Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co. Ltd.

15.10.7 China Shoto

15.10.8 Coslight India

15.10.9 Shield Batteries Limited

15.10.10 Akasol AG

15.10.11 DMS Technologies

15.10.12 National Railway Supply

15.10.13 LeClanche



16 Appendix

