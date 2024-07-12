Train Battery Market Size Expected to Attain USD 448.0 Million by 2034 with 4.6% CAGR| Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global train battery market is growing due to increased monorail adoption and significant government investments in railway modernization.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global train battery market stood at US$ 269.3 million in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 448 million in 2034. The train battery market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The global train battery market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of monorails, which are seen as a cost-effective and efficient solution for urban transportation.

Monorails, being lighter and requiring less infrastructure compared to traditional rail systems, are gaining popularity in cities around the world. This adoption necessitates reliable and efficient battery systems, thereby fueling the demand for train batteries.

Another crucial factor contributing to market growth is the surge in government investments aimed at modernizing railway infrastructure. Governments across various regions are recognizing the importance of upgrading their rail networks to enhance efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and provide better services to passengers. These modernization efforts often include the integration of advanced battery technologies to power trains more sustainably and efficiently.

Technological advancements in train battery technology are also playing a pivotal role in market expansion. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative battery systems that offer improved performance, longer life cycles, and greater energy efficiency.

The focus is on developing batteries that can support the growing demand for cleaner and more sustainable railway operations. This includes the creation of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, which are known for their high energy density and environmental benefits.

The shift towards greener transportation solutions is further propelling the market. Train battery systems are seen as a critical component in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the impact of transportation on climate change. By replacing traditional diesel engines with battery-powered alternatives, the railway sector can significantly cut down its carbon footprint.

The global train battery market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the increasing adoption of monorails, substantial government investments in railway modernization, and continuous technological advancements. These factors are collectively steering the market towards a more sustainable and efficient future in railway transportation.

Train Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 269.3 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 448.0 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.6 % No. of Pages 145 Pages Segments covered By Battery Type, By Application, By Voltage Type, By Component, By End-user

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global train battery market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 448 million until 2034.

until 2034. Global train battery market is valued at US$ 269.3 million in 2023.

in 2023. Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Train Battery Market: Growth Drivers

The global demand for safer and more efficient transportation is rising due to the integration of advanced technologies like autonomous trains for public transit. These trains not only enhance safety and efficiency but also meet the need for sustainable urban mobility, creating new opportunities in the train battery market.

Recognized for their efficiency and reliability in long-distance passenger and freight transport, railways are seeing significant government investments aimed at modernization and upgrades. This investment growth is focused on enhancing network infrastructure to improve overall efficiency and reliability in the railway sector.

Train Battery Market: Regional Landscape

In 2023, Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global train battery market due to the growing popularity of metro travel, increased investments in electrification projects, and government incentives promoting electric train adoption.

held a significant share of the global train battery market due to the growing popularity of metro travel, increased investments in electrification projects, and government incentives promoting electric train adoption. The region's market expansion is further driven by heightened awareness of environmental issues, such as air pollution and climate change, encouraging the shift towards more sustainable transportation solutions.

Train Battery Market: Key Players

ABB Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical co., ltd.

HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG.

Exide Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing Company

C&D Technologies, Inc.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Leclanché SA

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Amara Raja Group

Victron Energy B.V.

Train Battery Market: Key Players Development

In 2023, ABB introduced a new generation of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries designed specifically for rail applications. These batteries offer enhanced energy density, improved safety features, and longer life cycles, supporting the transition to more sustainable and efficient rail systems.

In 2023, Hitachi Chemical developed an innovative solid-state battery technology for trains. This technology provides higher energy efficiency and greater thermal stability compared to traditional batteries, significantly reducing the risk of overheating and improving overall train performance and safety.

Train Battery Market: Segmentation

Battery Type

Lead-acid Batteries Conventional Lead-acid Batteries Valve Regulated Lead-acid Batteries Gel Tubular Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel-cadmium Batteries Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Batteries Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Batteries Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Batteries

Lithium-ion Batteries Lithium Iron Phosphate Lithium Titanate Oxide

Others

Application

Starter Batteries

Auxiliary Batteries

Voltage Type

Below 72V

72V - 110V

111V - 200V

Above 200V

Component

Battery Cells

Battery Modules

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

Thermal Management Systems

Others (Connectors, Housing, etc.)

End User

Locomotive

Electric Multiple Units (EMU)

Diesel Multiple Units (DMU)

High-speed Trains

Metro Trains

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

