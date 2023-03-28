Train Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2022 to 2027; Implementation of IoT and big data to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global train battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 179.11 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. Implementation of technologies such as IoT and big data is the leading trend in the train battery market. Railway systems across the globe generate vast volumes of big data, which is crucial for improving passenger safety and the efficiency of station and freight operations with the help of interconnected stakeholders. Operators leverage a big data structure that consists of different components, including cyber-physical systems, IoT, cloud computing, and various other technology stacks to create smart railways. Smart railway networks generate sufficient data from many sources. The data can be used to reduce sudden downtime and improve business planning based on actual and real-time data. Therefore, with the development of the railway industry, the global train market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Battery Market 2023-2027

Train Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (auxiliary battery and starter battery), battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the auxiliary segment will be significant during the forecast period. Auxiliary batteries provide backup to all important train systems, such as ventilation systems and emergency lighting. They offer safety to the train in the absence of output failure and train separation incidents. Moreover, the rising demand for high-speed trains is leading to the high demand for advanced features such as emergency braking and tilting systems. They provide traction for hybrid trains such as tram systems, electric multiple units (EMU), or diesel multiple units (DMU). In the case of fully battery-operated trains, lithium-ion batteries are expected to drive the growth of the market because of their low weight, compact design, and improved performance.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global train battery market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global train battery market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global train battery market during the forecast period. Europe is another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors. It accounts for a major share of the global automotive industry. A major part of the growth of the regional train battery market is dependent on the progression of the automotive industry in various EU countries. Stringent government regulations related to vehicle emissions, safety features, and fuel efficiency characterize the automotive industry in the region. The majority of the technological advances in the industry in the region are driven by the rising stringency of emission regulations and safety and fuel efficiency standards of Europe . Increasing government initiatives, along with growing investments in the automotive and industrial sectors, are expected to drive the demand for train batteries in Europe during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Train Battery Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global train battery market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, AEG Power Solutions BV, Amara Raja Group, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., First National Battery, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JFM Engineering Inc., Leclanche SA, Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Schaltbau Holding AG, Star Battery Ltd., Stryten Energy, Toshiba Corp., Wisdom Industrial Power Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corp. are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers train batteries that provide power backup to air-conditioned coaches, Non AC (TL), LHB, DEMU Coaches, and signaling systems.

The company offers train batteries that provide power backup to air-conditioned coaches, Non AC (TL), LHB, DEMU Coaches, and signaling systems. AEG Power Solutions BV - The company offers train batteries that start from 120Ah to 1,100Ah capacity, both Low Maintenance (LMLA) and Maintenance-Free (VRLA) types.

The company offers train batteries that start from 120Ah to 1,100Ah capacity, both Low Maintenance (LMLA) and Maintenance-Free (VRLA) types. Amara Raja Group - The company offers train batteries that provide uninterrupted power backup support for the never-ending requirement of the railways and provide power backup to air-conditioned coaches.

The company offers train batteries that provide uninterrupted power backup support for the never-ending requirement of the railways and provide power backup to air-conditioned coaches. For more vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report!

Train Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing popularity of high-speed and autonomous railways is driving the market growth significantly.

High-speed and autonomous trains operate using power lines, and these systems consume large amounts of power.

Therefore, governments and companies deploy energy-saving and storage systems to increase performance.

Many railway operators convert braking energy into electricity and store them onboard using regenerative braking techniques. For example, the Delhi Metro in India has successfully implemented this technology.

has successfully implemented this technology. Additionally, governments of developing countries invest heavily in the deployment of technology capable of optimizing the operations of autonomous trains.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High investments in initial infrastructure are the key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Railroads and railway systems are primarily operated and managed by government-owned companies and funded through public budgets.

The payback period of such infrastructure development projects is comparatively longer and is characterized by substantial cash inflow, which leads to governments associating with private entities to undertake such infrastructure projects.

These projects can also be a huge burden for governments with budgetary constraints. Additionally, railway networks undergo quality trials, which means lower operational time and a decline in revenue, which can also lead to traffic congestion issues in railway routes that change.

Hence, the high initial cost of deployment is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Train Battery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the train battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the train battery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the train battery market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of train battery market vendors

Train Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, AEG Power Solutions BV, Amara Raja Group, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., First National Battery, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JFM Engineering Inc., Leclanche SA, Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Schaltbau Holding AG, Star Battery Ltd., Stryten Energy, Toshiba Corp., Wisdom Industrial Power Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

