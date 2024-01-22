Train Battery Market to grow by USD 179.11 million from 2022 to 2027, Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, and East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. among Key Companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The train battery market is expected to grow by USD 179.11 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several companies. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, AEG Power Solutions BV, Amara Raja Group, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., First National Battery, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JFM Engineering Inc., Leclanche SA, Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Schaltbau Holding AG, Star Battery Ltd., Stryten Energy, Toshiba Corp., Wisdom Industrial Power Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corp.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Battery Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Battery Market 2023-2027

To find a preview of the report overviews, drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

AEG Power Solutions BV - The company offers train batteries that start from 120Ah to 1100Ah capacity - both Low Maintenance (LMLA) and Maintenance-Free (VRLA) types. Under this segment, the company manufactures power systems and produces UPS, rectifiers, chargers, and DC systems.

Based on GeographyAPAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is Europe. The EU holds a significant share in the global automotive sector, influencing the growth of the region. Progress in EU countries' automotive industries is crucial. Stringent government regulations in Europe, particularly regarding vehicle emissions, safety, and fuel efficiency, drive technological advancements in the automotive sector, shaping the demand for train batteries.

Based on Application, the growth of the auxiliary segment will be significant during the forecast period. Auxiliary batteries play a crucial role in providing backup to essential train systems, ensuring safety during power failures and train separation incidents. The growing demand for high-speed trains, equipped with advanced features like emergency braking and tilting systems, contributes to the increased need for these batteries.

Type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium)

To know additional highlights and key points on various segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global train battery market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global train battery market in 2027?
  • How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global train battery market?
  • What main segments make up the global train battery market?

Subscribe Now

Major Applications

The growth of the auxiliary battery segment, which includes lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, and nickel-cadmium batteries, is anticipated to be driven by their use in fully battery-operated trains. Lithium-ion batteries, known for their lightweight, compact design, and superior performance, are especially expected to propel this growth. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be key regions driving this expansion. The adoption of these batteries is crucial for high-speed trains, electric locomotives, hybrid locomotives, passenger trains, and freight trains. This growth is supported by advancements in battery management systems, regenerative braking systems, and railway infrastructure, along with the increasing focus on energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, smart grid integration, sustainability initiatives, lifecycle management, recycling and disposal, safety and compliance standards, and collaboration among rail operators, rolling stock manufacturers, and battery manufacturers.

Related Reports:

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million.

The flow battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 510.03 million

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Battery Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Lead Acid Battery Market in US to record a growth of USD 1.17 billion between 2022 to 2027; C and D Technologies Inc., and Camel Group Co. Ltd to emerge as key vendors- Technavio

Lead Acid Battery Market in US to record a growth of USD 1.17 billion between 2022 to 2027; C and D Technologies Inc., and Camel Group Co. Ltd to emerge as key vendors- Technavio

The lead acid battery market in US size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
Endoscopy Devices Market to Record USD 14.04 Billion between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in Laparoscopy Segment - Technavio

Endoscopy Devices Market to Record USD 14.04 Billion between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in Laparoscopy Segment - Technavio

The endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.04 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.36% according to Technavio. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.