Train Battery Market worth $551.1 million by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Train Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 384.1 million in 2026 and to reach USD 551.1 million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 220 Figures spread through 420 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Train Battery Market"

Train Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 384.1 Million

USD 384.1 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 551.1 Million

USD 551.1 Million CAGR (2026–2033): 5.3%

Train Battery Market Trends & Insights:

The nickel-cadmium batteries segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Electric multiple units segment to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

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The global train battery market is being driven by rail decarbonization targets that are accelerating the adoption of advanced train battery technologies, creating new growth opportunities for both battery manufacturers and rolling stock OEMs. The multiple units (EMUs and DMUs) segment is expected to drive growth in the train battery aftermarket due to high utilization rates, intensive operating schedules, and reliance on battery-powered auxiliary systems. These trains support numerous onboard functions, including HVAC, passenger information displays, communication systems, lighting, CCTV, automatic doors, and train control equipment, all of which depend on reliable battery performance. Frequent charge-discharge cycles and the need to maintain high fleet availability result in regular battery replacement and maintenance. Regionally, EMUs account for the largest share of aftermarket demand in Asia-Pacific and Europe, supported by extensive metro, suburban, regional, and high-speed rail networks, while DMUs continue to generate significant battery replacement demand in North America, the UK, and parts of Europe, where many regional and non-electrified routes remain in operation. As operators continue to invest in fleet modernization and digital rail technologies, the multiple units segment is expected to remain a key contributor to train battery aftermarket demand.

The nickel-cadmium batteries segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries hold the largest share of the global train battery market because they are the preferred technology for auxiliary and backup power applications in locomotives, metros, passenger coaches, EMUs, DMUs, trams, and high-speed trains, where reliability under harsh operating conditions is critical. These batteries typically provide auxiliary backup power capacities ranging from about 20 Ah to over 300 Ah, depending on the rolling stock type and application, supporting train control systems, signaling, communication equipment, lighting, HVAC, door operation, and emergency safety systems during power interruptions. Ni-Cd batteries are particularly dominant in locomotives, metros, EMUs, and passenger coaches due to their ability to operate across extreme temperatures from about -50°C to +70°C, withstand vibration, and deliver a service life of 15–20 years.

Regionally, Europe and North America remain the largest users of Ni-Cd batteries because of stringent railway safety standards, extensive passenger rail networks, and the large installed base of locomotives and metro fleets that require dependable auxiliary power. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific continues to generate strong demand through metro expansion, high-speed rail investments, and fleet modernization programs, although lithium-based chemistries such as LFP are gradually gaining adoption in selected applications. Following Ni-Cd, lead-acid batteries remain widely used in starter battery applications, particularly in diesel-electric locomotives, while LFP batteries are increasingly adopted in Asia-Pacific for auxiliary systems due to their enhanced safety, longer cycle life, and lower lifecycle costs. In addition, train battery manufacturers are partnering with rolling stock OEMs to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2025, HOPPECKE partnered with Thyssenkrupp Industries India to develop rail battery solutions for metros, regional trains, and locomotives in India. As rail operators continue to prioritize fleet reliability, operational continuity, and long-term asset management, the extensive use of Ni-Cd batteries across major rolling stock categories and the recurring need for replacements continue to support their dominant position in the global train battery market.

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Electric multiple units segment to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period"

Electric multiple units (EMUs) are projected to be the largest and second-fastest-growing segment of the global train battery market. The segment is growing strongly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, driven by railway electrification, metro expansion, suburban rail development, and investments in high-speed rail networks. EMUs typically include 1–2 auxiliary battery systems operating at 72V–110V, with capacities from 40 Ah to over 350 Ah, supporting critical functions such as TCMS, ETCS signaling, HVAC, communication systems, CCTV, passenger information displays, emergency lighting, and automatic doors. Demand for EMUs has risen significantly because of their superior energy efficiency compared to Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), enabling operators to reduce operating costs while complying with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. In addition, the market is shifting toward high-speed EMUs, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK, where they provide fast, efficient, and reliable transportation. For example, in April 2025, DB Regio ordered 19 Stadler FLIRT Akku battery-electric multiple units for the Central Thuringia Battery Network in Germany, supporting the replacement of diesel operations on partially electrified routes and highlighting the growing adoption of advanced EMU technologies. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of ETCS Level 2/3, Automatic Train Operation (ATO), onboard edge computing, predictive maintenance platforms, and digital monitoring systems is raising auxiliary power requirements per train, resulting in higher battery capacities even when passenger capacity remains unchanged. Regionally, Ni-Cd batteries remain the preferred choice in Europe and North America due to their reliability and long service life, while LFP batteries are gaining traction across China, India, and other Asia-Pacific markets because of their enhanced safety, longer cycle life, and lower lifecycle costs. As future railway projects place greater emphasis on electrified corridors and smart rail operations, demand for higher-capacity auxiliary battery systems in EMUs is expected to increase significantly.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to remain the second-largest train battery market globally, supported by strong investments in rail electrification, sustainable mobility, and transport decarbonization. The region continues to see rising rail usage, with Eurostat reporting in October 2025 that rail passenger transport in the EU reached a record 443 billion passenger-kilometers in 2024, up 5.8% from 2023. This growth is prompting governments and rail operators across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK to expand metro, regional rail, and high-speed rail networks and to procure new EMUs and other electrified rolling stock. While Ni-Cd batteries continue to dominate auxiliary applications due to their long service life and proven reliability, lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction in battery-electric and hybrid trains for their higher energy density and lower maintenance requirements. Regulatory initiatives are further supporting market growth, with the EU Battery Regulation (2023/1542) promoting battery sustainability, recycling, and supply chain transparency, while the European Commission's Electrification Action Plan, scheduled for 2026, aims to increase electricity's share of final energy consumption from 23% to 32% by 2030. In parallel, the EU's objective to double high-speed rail traffic by 2030 and triple it by 2050 is expected to accelerate investments in electrified rolling stock and advanced train battery technologies.

The shift toward low-emission rail transport is also driving the adoption of battery-powered rolling stock across Europe, particularly on non-electrified routes where full network electrification remains economically challenging. Reflecting this trend, Siemens Mobility received its first order in February 2025 for Vectron locomotives equipped with a battery power module, enabling emission-free last-mile operations and reducing diesel use. At the infrastructure level, Europe continues to expand its electrified rail network through projects such as the USD 20.13 billion Rail Baltica electrification program, signed in 2025, which will connect Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia and is scheduled for completion by 2030. Together, these rolling stock deployments, infrastructure investments, and decarbonization initiatives are expected to drive sustained demand for both auxiliary and traction-related train batteries across passenger and freight rail applications in the region.

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Top Companies in Train Battery Market:

The Top Companies in Train Battery Market are Saft (France), Enersys (US), Exide Industries (India), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (India), Hoppecke Batterien Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), SEC Batteries (China), First National Batteries (South Africa), Power & Industrial Battery Systems Gmbh (Germany), and Exide Technologies (US).

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