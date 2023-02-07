Train door systems market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global train door systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,183.95 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.9% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Door Systems Market 2023-2027

Global train door systems market - Five Forces

The global train door systems market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global train door systems market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global train door systems market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (Electrical train door systems, Pneumatic train door systems, and Manual train door systems), and applications (Entrance doors and Internal doors).

The electrical train door systems segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the advantages of adopting an electrical train door system include advanced power electronics and software technology to provide safety, accurate obstruction detection, and simplified installation as well as easy maintenance and inspection. Therefore, factors like these are expected to boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global train door systems market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global train door systems market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in Europe . Several countries in Europe are upgrading their railway infrastructure with new advanced safety systems and more efficient monitoring systems. The investments are aimed at introducing new railway networks and developing existing ones. In Western Europe , where railway infrastructure is highly developed, most of the investment is aimed at improving the old railway infrastructure. Therefore, this will raise the demand for train door systems in Europe during the forecast period.

Global train door systems market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for upgradation and modernization of railway infrastructure is notably driving the market growth.

is notably driving the market growth. The continuous use of railways and the demand for improved services by customers have increased the need for new infrastructure. Hence, many railway operators are undertaking upgrade and modernization activities for their railway infrastructure.

These activities are not only aimed at replacing old assets with new ones but also adding new systems with improved safety features and monitoring facilities.

Therefore, the modernization of the railway network offers opportunities to the vendors in the market as end-users involved in modernization and upgrades are aiming to install more advanced systems.

Such investments will raise the demand for rolling stock and the components of rolling stock, such as train seating, train doors, and train control system solutions which in turn will boost the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in the use of automation and IoT in railways is an emerging trend in the market.

Railway systems are adopting automation and IoT to control and manage technology and communications systems. Smart railway systems give trains the ability to sense their environment and react accordingly.

The railway industry of the future is expected to rely on these smart transportation systems that leverage a combination of technology, planning, and greater intelligence to harness data, which will be used to provide better service and safer travel.

As technologies such as IoT are becoming mainstream, it is getting easier and more inexpensive to provide efficient services such as asset utilization, reduced costs, better experience, and better operations.

Along with the information technology (IT) sector, engineering, maintenance, door system, signaling, communications, and ticketing sectors are also using this technology. Hence, such factors will boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high entry barriers are major challenges impeding the market.

are major challenges impeding the market. Train door systems have a life cycle of around 17-25 years. Once a system is installed in a rail vehicle, it cannot be replaced until or unless there is a fault in the system.

Therefore, initial investment and maintenance costs for train door systems will be high, and this will restrict customers from switching to or experimenting with products offered by new players.

When big players go for long-term contracts with suppliers, it makes them reduces the bargaining power of the suppliers, but this is not the case for small vendors.

Moreover, the payment by the customer happens only after the installation of the system, so vendors are required to bear the complete capital investment and operating expenses.

This makes it difficult for a new vendor to invest such huge capital without any immediate returns, which may restrain the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this train door systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the train door systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the train door systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the train door systems market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of train door systems market vendors

Related Reports:

The bullet train and high-speed rail market size are expected to increase to 1106.31 actual units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Passenger and freight), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size are expected to increase to 1106.31 actual units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Passenger and freight), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The size of the automatic doors market is expected to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography ( Middle East and Africa , Europe , North America , APAC, and South America ).

Train Door Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,183.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegion Access Technologies, Doorspec Inc., EKE Electronics Ltd., Elmesy Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., igus GmbH, Imfuyo, IMI Norgren Herion Pvt. Ltd., Kalsi Automatic Door System, Knorr Bremse AG, Meiller Aufzugturen GmbH, Nabtesco Corp, Pars Komponenty, Polarteknik Oy, Schaltbau Holding AG, Siemens AG, Tamware Oy AB, Ultimate Europe Transportation Equipment GmbH, Westinghouse Air Brake, and PSI Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

