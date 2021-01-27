Train Explosive Anytime, Anywhere

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SFX Athletes mobile app places an emphasis on helping athletes increase their strength, speed, sport-specific conditioning, and mobility. Injuries in youth sports are at an all-time high across the country resulting in 3.5 million injuries per year. The SFX Athletes system provides a solution to this epidemic. SFX uses a multi-disciplinary approach in helping athletes train to increase their strength-to-bodyweight ratio, also known as relative strength. Relative strength has been proven to be one of the best indicators of durability and injury prevention for athletes at all levels and of all ages.

After athletes sign up for the app, they are provided a custom training plan based on their measurements and a strength test. The test measures the athletes' broad jump distance and plank hold time. With user-specific information, the app uses its algorithm to generate their SFX Score. The SFX Score gives athletes a star-level ranking 1-5 based on the metrics and standards of the SFX system developed through years training athletes in person.

The star ranking is applied to compile a personalized training program that cycles for four weeks, at four days per week for the athlete. Each day, the app provides a new workout consisting of four movements the athlete must perform for four rounds to complete the workout. The training movements are explained through in-app instructional videos featuring co-founder and Human Performance Coach Sam Johnson. After the four-week training cycle has ended, the app will prompt athletes to retake their SFX score assessment test, which will generate the next four-week training cycle.

Everyone has a different body type and level of fitness, especially across various age groups, which is why a training program customized to the individual athlete is so vital. The SFX Athletes system tests the user's current strength level through a metric-driven approach and creates a custom training plan for them to follow. The content educates athletes in the fundamentals of performance training combined with nutritional facts and a community of like-minded athletes committed to disciplined consistent training.

About SFX Athletes

We want athletes everywhere to train how professional athletes train. SFX Athletes is a personalized fitness training program delivered through an easy-to-use app and how-to instructional videos. Our system uses a combination of foundational strength training and pairs it with explosive plyometrics, followed by sports conditioning movements and mobility for injury prevention. To learn more and sign up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.sfxathletes.com .

