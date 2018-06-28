Train Like Hollywood -- CYBEROBICS® Launches New App, Bringing Celebrity Trainers Directly To Customer With On-Demand Workouts

The ultimate goal of the new app is to offer the same high-quality workouts that would be available with a personal trainer, creating low impact prices with high impact workouts. Partnering with celebrity trainers that include David Kirsch, and Andrea Speir, CYBEROBICS® brings leading trainers directly to the user. Stars such as Jenifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, and Liv Tyler swear by David Kirsch's golden rules. CYBEROBICS® makes it possible for people across the nation to train with him. "My focus has always been to help people make positive changes in their lives -- escaping life's pressures by carving out time to get in a meaningful workout. CYBEROBICS® makes it easier than ever to achieve your goals and feel healthy, happy and full of energy," said trainer David Kirsch.

Set in outrageous locations, from the beaches to the desert to city rooftops, the on-demand workouts are geared to beginners as well as advanced users. The spectrum of workouts ranges from yoga to Latin dance courses to HIIT training or barbell workouts. To maintain a high level of long-term motivation and variety, a new workout will be added every two weeks.

CYBEROBICS® App Features:

$2.99 per month/no additional costs

per month/no additional costs Available for download to PC, Android, iOS or other operating system or device

Also available on the website at www.cyberobics.com

New classes added every two weeks

Categories include performance, body toning, dance, wellbeing, and cycling

About CYBEROBICS®

Train like Hollywood: CYBEROBICS® redefines the training experience with its comprehensive on-demand fitness video streaming platform in the most ambitious fitness productions of its time. The app and website feature leading trainers in locations across the U.S, utilizing a massive and ever-expanding library of all the latest fitness trends accessible on the PC / laptop, tablet and as an app for iOS and Android on-demand, regardless of the time of day, location or opening hours. Shot entirely on location in iconic destinations like Miami Beach, Downtown LA, Big Sur, Las Vegas, the Valley of Fire, Malibu, the Mojave Desert, Jackson Hole, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and many more. CYBEROBICS® gives unparalleled access to the same trainers who are training celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Kerry Washington, Liv Tyler, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Olsen, Rashida Jones and many more.

Connect with CYBEROBICS®

Facebook

Instagram

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/train-like-hollywood----cyberobics-launches-new-app-bringing-celebrity-trainers-directly-to-customer-with-on-demand-workouts-300673788.html

SOURCE CYBEROBICS®