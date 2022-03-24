Trainerize Announces Speaker Lineup for the TZ Collective Online Event on March 30, 2022

The Trainerize Collective online event will bring together the most successful players in the industry - both nutrition experts and successful trainers - for a conversation about nutrition coaching strategies.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , the fitness business software making wellness accessible by empowering businesses to better engage with their members, is happy to announce the full lineup of the next Trainerize Collective: Fuel your clients' success - How to Grow Your Fitness Biz with Nutrition Coaching Strategies . The free and online event will take place March 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Register now for the next Trainerize Collective!

The TZ Collective will feature nutrition experts, successful trainers and industry pros, who will be opening up about their experiences and share exactly how they use nutrition coaching to grow their business. By attending this event, personal trainers will learn how to easily incorporate nutrition into their coaching approach, attract and retain clients in the long term, and access the best tools to successfully deliver online programs.

Meet the speakers:

Sharad Mohan , Trainerize Co-founder & CEO

, Trainerize Co-founder & CEO Trevor Chong , Trainerize Product Director

, Trainerize Product Director Krista Scott-Dixon , Ph.D., Precision Nutrition's director of curriculum

, Ph.D., Precision Nutrition's director of curriculum Dom Matteo, CPT & PN Master Coach Precision Nutrition

Michael Chu , Owner of Champion Development

, Owner of Champion Development Lexie Ward , TZ Awards winner, Coach & Owner of Lady the F Up!

, TZ Awards winner, Coach & Owner of Lady the F Up! Oliver Patrick , Physiologist & Founder of Future Practice

, Physiologist & Founder of Future Practice Tiffani Bassi , Coach & Trainerize Product Education Specialist

, Coach & Trainerize Product Education Specialist Taylor Patterson , aka The Vegan Trainer & owner of PowerPlantBody

, aka The Vegan Trainer & owner of PowerPlantBody Kehla Guimond, Mindset Coach & Trainerize Brand Specialist

Harmonie Vachon , Trainerize Digital Content Creator

"Over the years, we have seen a rising demand for more options surrounding nutrition and lifestyle coaching inside the app," said Sharad Mohan, Trainerize Managing Director. "Through our investment in nutrition, we are providing a more holistic approach to nutrition coaching and meal planning empowering more personal trainers to go deeper on client health and overall wellness."

To register for the Trainerize collective, visit: http://resources.trainerize.com/collective-fuel-your-clients-success

To learn more about the Trainerize Collective event series, visit: trainerize.com/collective-events/ and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Trainerize

Trainerize is a fitness club software making health and wellness accessible by empowering fitness businesses worldwide to reach, engage and motivate more people to change their lives for the better. With Trainerize, fitness clubs and professionals can spark member engagement through mobile fitness technology, build online communities and tap into a new market of digital fitness enthusiasts.

By combining workout and nutrition tracking, meal planning, client communication, in-app payments and access to the world's best fitness add-ons—like MINDBODY, MyFitnessPal and Fitbit—Trainerize is the all-in-one fitness software that allows fitness professionals and clubs to extend the fitness experience beyond the gym.

