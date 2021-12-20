TRAINERIZE Best Fit Pros of 2021 Revealed

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAINERIZE , a coach and fitness business software making health and wellness accessible by empowering fitness businesses worldwide to better engage with their members, announces the winners of its 2021 TZ Awards.

Revealed at the recent TRAINERIZE Collective online event titled The Full Circle: How a 360° Approach to Coaching Can Grow Your Business, TRAINERIZE selected the best coaches and fastest growing businesses from more than 200,000 trainers, 25,000 fitness businesses and 1.3 million clients using the platform. Through these accolades, TRAINERIZE recognized the hard work, consistency, inspiration and courage each of the winners showcased throughout this new era of the fitness industry.

The 2021 TZ Award Winners are as follows:

"We've selected the award categories that best align with our core mission and values as a company," said Sharad Mohan, co-founder and managing director of TRAINERIZE. "Nutrition, habits and fitness are at the forefront of our offerings and are something we will be very focused on in 2022. Each of these winners have not only grown their business, but they have made an incredible impact on their clients. With the fitness and wellness industry constantly evolving and growing, it is so important we continue to celebrate coaches and studios who are making a difference and innovating in the space."

The 2021 TZ Awards were announced during TRAINERIZE's user summit, which was held virtually on December 15, 2021. This year's event discussed how a 360° coaching method can offer a better experience to clients and grow a fitness business. Additionally, attendees received industry expert commentary from a variety of speakers, including Sharad Mohan, co-founder and managing director of Trainerize, Anthony Vennare, co-founder of Fitt Insider , Bonnie Patterson, owner of BodybyBons , Amber Reid, co-founder and owner of The Cobalt Club , and Eric Champ, Marine Corps veteran and owner of Champ City Holistic Fitness .

