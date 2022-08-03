Trainerize Partners with Garmin to Bring Deeper Insights to Personal Coaches

The most requested wearable integration by personal trainers and their clients is now available.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , the fitness business software making wellness accessible by empowering businesses to better engage with their members, announces its latest integration with Garmin®, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers and digital health solutions.

The collaboration provides personal trainers with the ability to have clients sync their Garmin wearable device with the Trainerize app. Over 10,000 personal trainers and clients have voted for this integration on the company's feature request forum, which makes this the most anticipated feature release on the Trainerize app. Clients can now stay connected to their health and wellness goals at all times while providing their trainers with their data in real-time.

Some of these data points include:

Resting Heart Rate - Helps trainers better understand overall heart health and if programs need to be adjusted to keep clients in their health zone.

Steps - Tracks clients steps to keep them accountable.

Cardio Activity - Helps trainers to keep an eye on client's cardio activity which helps to stimulate mental health, as any form of cardio can release endorphins and reduce stress.

Daily Caloric Burn - This data point is ideal for any client to lose weight, as trainers can assess if their workout program needs to be increased or decreased to achieve their overall goal.

Sleep – Poor sleep hygiene can result in missed workouts and slower recovery time. By better understanding clients' sleep patterns, trainers can help them create better sleep habits and routines.

Setting clients up with the Garmin integration is simple and seamless. With the Garmin Health API , trainers can point clients to the connection section, and then the corresponding data from the past two weeks begins to sync instantaneously.

"We've been listening to our clients, and we understand the significance this integration will have for our trainers. This collaboration with Garmin has been one of our most highly requested features, and we're proud to say it's been delivered," said Trainerize CEO, Sharad Mohan. "We're most excited about this integration because it will provide trainers deeper insights into their clients' overall health and lifestyle, allowing trainers to tailor their advice and programs personally to each client and to become much more impactful personal trainers."

"Garmin is excited to team up with Trainerize to help companies support employee wellness and fitness programs," said Jörn Watzke, senior director of Garmin Health. "With this collaboration, trainers around the world will gain real-time insights into their clients' health and activity levels, allowing them to develop customized, achievable training programs that provide the best chance for success."

Within the upcoming months, Trainerize plans to expand their wearable integrations–bringing even more devices and options for clients to use to track their fitness and health on-the-go.

About Trainerize

Trainerize is a fitness club software making health and wellness accessible by empowering fitness businesses worldwide to reach, engage and motivate more people to change their lives for the better. With Trainerize, fitness clubs and professionals can spark member engagement through mobile fitness technology, build online communities and tap into a new market of digital fitness enthusiasts.

By combining workout and nutrition tracking, meal planning, client communication, in-app payments and access to the world's best fitness add-ons—like Mindbody, MyFitnessPal and Fitbit—Trainerize is the all-in-one fitness software that allows fitness professionals and clubs to extend the fitness experience beyond the gym.

To learn more about Trainerize, visit www.trainerize.com or follow @trainerize on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Garmin and Garmin Health

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry. Committed to developing fitness trackers, smartwatches and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom , email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog .

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health.

