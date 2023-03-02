Trainerize Powered by ABC Fitness Voted as the #1 Platform of 2022 by Personal Trainers and Coaches

G2, the largest tech marketplace, named Trainerize the leading software for personal trainers for each season in 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , the fitness coaching software empowering personal trainers and fitness businesses to better engage with their members, is delighted to announce its recognition as the best personal training software from the community, marketplace, business and review platform, G2 all throughout 2022.

Trainerize was the winner of G2's award for Best Personal Training Software in every season in 2022, claiming the #1 position in Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall.

The criteria for this particular recognition consists of review scores from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The points process takes into account how well the fitness software can empower fitness professionals to keep track of client information, create training and nutrition plans, schedule meetings/training sessions, and easily manage online client payments.

Trainerize exceeded all of the necessary criteria and proved to be an excellent solution for coaches to manage client fitness, nutrition and habit programming in one place. In addition, Trainerize aids its users with keeping track of their clients' progress and increasing client engagement.



Throughout 2022, the Trainerize platform was also awarded with several other badges from G2 under various categories, including: Best Usability, Best Results, Best Relationship and Users Most Likely To Recommend.



Speaking after G2's Winter award winners were announced, Trainerize Platform President, Sharad Mohan said, "for Trainerize to be recognized as a Leader in Personal Training Software is not only gratifying, but extremely motivating. This award is based on real-life consumer reviews and feedback, which not only makes it so much more meaningful, but also tells us that what we're doing at Trainerize is working. So we're going to keep doing it—and more. We'll keep delivering the kind of platform personal trainers and fitness businesses both want and need—and that their clients and members love using."

About Trainerize

Trainerize is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness businesses and fitness professionals to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with clientele, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attract new members by tapping into the market of online training. To learn more, visit www.trainerize.com .

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness (ABC) is the market leading software and services provider for fitness businesses globally. Building upon a legacy of excellence, ABC enables fitness operators of all sizes, anywhere in the world to transform their vision of fitness into reality. Whether a boutique studio, international franchise, regional club chain, local gym, or personal trainer, ABC provides the industry insights, technology, and innovation to partner for growth long-term. Our club management solutions simplify business operations while unveiling opportunities for further development and evolution. We are the only software provider to be able to support fitness businesses from conception all the way through to high-scale growth internationally, delivering reliability and quality at scale.

Founded in 1981, ABC has grown its global capabilities and expanded its integrated solution suite through the development of best-of-breed platforms such as IGNITE, Trainerize, Glofox, EVO, as well as other leading solutions. ABC helps over 35 million members around the world and processes over $8.8B+ in payments annually for 24,000 clubs in over 92 countries. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a leading private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth software and technology companies. Learn more at abcfitness.com or thomabravo.com .

