Trainiac Boosts Funding to $2.2 Million and Accelerates Brand Development Efforts for 2020

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainiac – an online, personal training platform that connects users with their own accredited trainer – announced today its achievements in 2019. The Seattle-based startup boosted its funding to $2.2 million, saw more than a 600% growth with clients working one-on-one with their hand-picked, nationally certified personal trainers and increased their trainer network by 400%. These accomplishments are fueling the brand to continue its strategic growth in target markets, including international expansion in Canada and Europe. The company's ongoing success has reinforced its position as the leading one-on-one personal training app offering custom fitness experiences for users around the country.

Last year marked a significant year in growth as Trainiac celebrated its one-year milestone. Additionally, 95% of clients rated their trainer 5/5 stars (4.89 average). The news of the brand's success led to Apple recognizing it as a "New App We Love" and an "App We Love Right Now." This year, Trainiac intends to focus on the science aspect of fitness and healthy-habit creation that gives users real results and helps build long-term sustainable fitness patterns.

"Trainiac's success indicates a core need many, many people have – understanding that fitness is critical for an optimal life, but struggle to stay consistent. It's a privilege to have our world-class personal trainers on the team; they are the driving force behind the client's achievements," said Akshay Ahooja, CEO and co-founder of Trainiac. "We're grateful for our investors support and belief in our mission. We're very excited to help more people build sustainable health habits in 2020 and beyond."

Trainiac's 2020 goals remain focused on revolutionizing modern-day fitness to help consumers implement custom and effective exercise habits that fit their lifestyle, day-after-day. The mission is simple: to provide the essential components to build a habit of fitness – expertise, personalization and integration – that allows consumers to feel like their best selves.

Trainiac is the leading one-on-one personal training fitness platform that connects users with certified trainers. With a mission to empower members to create long-term sustainable fitness patterns, Trainiac has transformed the way people exercise and train through its innovative, custom workout plans. Trainiac offers a variety of workout genres that provides a holistic fitness experience for its members, allowing them to have complete control over the implementation of workouts into their already-busy lives.

