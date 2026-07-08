Training Camp Earns ISACA Training Partner of the Year: Americas Honor

Award recognizes Training Camp's sustained contributions to certifying ISACA professionals across global industries.

TREVOSE, Penn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Camp, a recognized leader in accelerated IT and cybersecurity certification training, has been named ISACA's Training Partner of the Year: Americas. The distinction acknowledges Training Camp's ongoing role in advancing ISACA's mission and delivering measurable value to the global professional community it serves.

Since its founding in 1998, Training Camp has guided more than 260,000 professionals through the certification process, including ISACA credentials such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE), and Certified Cybersecurity Operations Analyst (CCOA). Delivered through live online, in-person, and hybrid formats, Training Camp offers intensive, guarantee-backed boot camps serve a broad range of clients — from individual professionals to corporate, government, and military teams.

"Our work with ISACA has deepened over many years, grounded in a shared belief that skilled, credentialed professionals make organizations stronger and more resilient. This recognition reflects not just what we have built as a company together, but also the trust companies place in us when they send their employees and vendors to earn ISACA most sought-after credentials."

— Ken Sahs, Vice President of Sales, Training Camp

"We're pleased to announce Training Camp as ISACA's Americas Partner of the Year for their work in ISACA's mission to upskill the global workforce. Training Camp's work has been a meaningful contribution to Accredited Training for thousands of learners. Congratulations!"

— Chris DeMale, Vice President Global Accredited Partners, ISACA

The ISACA recognition adds to a long-standing track record that includes being named ISC2 Partner of the Year and EC-Council Enterprise Training Partner of the Year — a combination that positions Training Camp among the most decorated training organizations across the certification industry. The company's partnerships span major certifying bodies including ISACA, ISC2, CompTIA, Microsoft, AWS, and EC-Council.

About Training Camp

Founded in 1998, Training Camp has helped more than 260,000 professionals earn certifications including CISSP, Security+, CISA, and CISM through intensive, guarantee-backed boot camps. The company partners with the industry's most respected certifying bodies and delivers training to individuals and organizations across corporate, government, and military sectors. For more information, visit trainingcamp.com .

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 195,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with more than 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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SOURCE Training Camp