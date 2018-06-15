Training Industry, Inc. Names OnCourse Learning to Online Learning Library Top 20

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry, Inc., which monitors the training marketplace for the best providers of corporate learning services and technologies, has named OnCourse Learning to its 2018 list of Online Learning Library Top 20 Companies.

"Providing learners with high-quality content that changes lives is what drives all of us at OnCourse Learning," said Patrick Sheahan, the company's president and CEO. "This award is confirmation that we are succeeding. At the same time, it makes us want to provide even more relevant course content and tools to learners who choose us for their continuing education and online compliance training needs."

Companies from around the globe that were named to the Online Learning Library Top 20 excel in a number of areas, including:

Breadth and quality of courses and content

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Company size and potential growth

Quality of clients

Geographic reach

"Learners now expect access to the best content, from anywhere in the world, on their schedule, and these companies are exceeding expectations," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies included in the Online Learning Library Top 20 Companies List have demonstrated their value to professionals and their employers."

OnCourse Learning strives to empower customers to enhance workforces, manage compliance and advance careers through technology-based personal learning.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning delivers licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions throughout the nation's leading industries including financial services, healthcare and real estate. Through trusted industry expertise, compliance management and technology solutions, OnCourse Learning focuses on advancing the e-learning environment for individuals and businesses to help to build new careers, empower employees through knowledge and identify efficiencies in corporate training management. OnCourse Learning offers a full suite of educational products including state and federally approved prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep tools, publications, e-books, events and a sophisticated and customizable learning management system and course-authoring tool. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

