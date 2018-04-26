Training Industry Names CPP as a Top Assessment Provider

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CPP, Inc., the publisher of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) assessment, announced its inclusion in the Training Industry "Top Assessment and Evaluation Companies" list. This list is designed to help companies select the right partners for assessing an individual or organization's knowledge, skills, or performance.
Thousands of decision-makers in training and HR turn to Training Industry for the latest news and Innovations in learning to better their organizations. The publication continuously monitors for the best products and services for corporate learning and development.
This year's decision to focus on assessments and evaluation demonstrates its growing importance in the market. Selection to this year's list was based on:
- Diversity of assessment capabilities
- Quality and innovativeness of evaluation techniques
- Company size and growth potential
- Quality and number of clients/users
- Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation
"Today companies face a wider, more dynamic set of workplace challenges than ever before. Fully tapping the potential of a workforce requires a deep understanding of what makes individual employees and teams successful and happy," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of CPP–The Myers-Briggs Company.
"We've been providing training, consulting and assessments to the world's top organizations for more than fifty years. The market understands the value of deep and broad experience, as well as assessments that stand up to the most rigorous scientific scrutiny. We're proud to be recognized by Training Industry for how we've helped people in their workplaces and their lives."
The art and science of helping individuals and organizations be better
CPP works with the majority of Fortune 500 companies. They help millions of people every year improve performance with training and consulting. CPP also offer the market's top assessments for individual development, corporate culture, leadership, coaching, team building, engagement, conflict management and more.
In addition to the well-known MBTI instrument, CPP's assessments include:
- The California Psychological Inventory™ (CPI™) assessments, which extract detailed personality insights, enabling organizations to find and develop high-potential employees
- The Thomas Kilmann conflict mode Instrument (TKI® assessment), the world's best-selling conflict management tool, which helps people understand how different conflict management styles affect interpersonal and group dynamics
- The Fundamental Interpersonal Relations Orientation™ (FIRO®) assessments, which help people understand how their interpersonal needs influence their communication style and behavior
- The Strong Interest Inventory® assessment, which helps individuals understand potential career directions based on interests and values
About CPP–The Myers-Briggs® Company
Unlock your organization's potential and solve your most challenging workplace issues with CPP–The Myers-Briggs®Company. Our solutions improve individual and team performance, addressing issues from communication to conflict management, and supporting leadership development, career decisions, selection, and retention. Perhaps that's why millions of organizations, large and small, partner with us, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and training and development consultants.
For more than 50 years, we have provided world-renowned brands that include the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®), Strong Interest Inventory®, Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument (TKI®), FIRO®, and California Psychological Inventory™ (CPI™) assessments. Contact us at www.cpp.com.
800-624-1765 : www.cpp.com : CPP—The Myers-Briggs® Company.
Contact:
Michael Burke
MSR Communications
michael@msrcommunications.com
415-989-9000
Melissa Summer
CPP, Inc.
msummer@cpp.com
650-691-9105
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/training-industry-names-cpp-as-a-top-assessment-provider-300637143.html
SOURCE CPP, Inc.
Share this article