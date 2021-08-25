Training Industry Names Qstream a 2021 Top Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Company

Qstream was selected as a Top Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Company based on our microlearning technology capability, years of experience and deep expertise helping organizations around the globe deliver training and superior knowledge retention for a safe work environment when it matters most. Qstream's microlearning technology delivers and reinforces critical knowledge relating to precautionary procedures and operations for workplace safety, food safety, equipment use and safety to minimize risk of injury, cyber-threats, compliance breaches, and mental health and wellbeing.

"No matter the size of a company or the industry it's in, it's important for all companies to provide health and safety training to their employees so they feel safe at work," said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry. "In most cases, health and safety training can be long and tedious but Qstream provides a quick and easy way to deliver and reinforce training to help many organizations create a safer, more productive work environment."

To view the complete list of 2021 Top Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training Companies, visit here .

