Training Industry recognizes Learning Pool among its 'Top 20 LMS Companies' 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading global provider of corporate learning solutions, is thrilled to have made the Training Industry list of the 'Top 20 LMS Companies' 2023 for the second year running.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Learning Pool has been selected as one of Training Industry's 'Top 20 LMS Companies' 2023.
Selection of the 2023 Training Industry Top LMS Companies list was based on the following criteria:

  • Breadth, quality and advancement of features, capabilities and analytics.
  • Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market.
  • Client and user representation.
  • Business performance and growth.

Changing how companies get their people performance-ready with the Learning Pool Platform, Learning Pool has been chosen as one of Training Industry's 'Top 20 LMS Companies' for the second year. Its comprehensive learning platform delivers personalized experiences at scale by applying insights into who a learner is, what they know, and what they need to learn in real-time. The result is more effective training and a team that's ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. By making learning experiences relevant to each individual and connecting learning to performance, we create extraordinary learning outcomes. 

"The companies chosen for our Top 20 LMS category represent an innovative set of providers offering training platforms and tools for all needs. These organizations create an environment for their learners to utilize features such as gamification, personalized learning paths, immersive learning, recommendation engines and more for a better overall learning experience. We also see these organizations making sure the management experience is streamlined and seeking to continually improve their UX, analytics, tools and more," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These innovative organizations are continuously advancing the learning technologies market through offering both advanced and experiential learning technologies."

Earlier this year, we also featured on the Training Industry 'Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies' list for our continued efforts to create bespoke elearning with compelling instructional design, underpinned by proven learning theory, using a range of innovative tools and techniques.

Discover the Top 20 LMS Companies 2023 here.

