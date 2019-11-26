Training magazine Announces Finalists for the Annual Training Top 125 List of Leading Organizations That Excel at Employee Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Training magazine, the leading business publication for Learning and Development professionals, announced the winners for the annual Training Top 125, which ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The rankings for the 125 leading organizations will be unveiled during a black-tie awards gala February 24 during the Training 2020 Conference & Expo, February 24-26, 2020, in Orlando, FL. During the gala, Training also will induct Leading Real Estate Companies of the World into the Training Top 10 Hall of Fame as it earned a spot in the Top 10 of the Training Top 125 for four consecutive years.

"The 2020 Training Top 125 winners demonstrate the magic that happens when organizations tie training to specific, measurable strategic goals, leading to the behavior change, business impact, and employee engagement that drive success," said Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld. "We salute these best-in-class organizations for their ardent dedication to continuous employee learning and development and their investment in innovative ways to deliver on their commitment."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Training Top 125 ranking is based on myriad benchmarking statistics such as total training budget; percentage of payroll; number of training hours per employee program; hours of training per employee annually; detailed formal programs; learning goals; Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation; and business outcomes measurement. The ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.

Please visit https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-announces-2020-training-top-125-winners/ to see the list of winners and for additional information. For more information about the Training 2020 Conference & Expo, please visit: www.trainingconference.com.

