Training magazine Announces the 25 Winners of Its 2018 Emerging Training Leaders Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training magazine named the winners of its 2018 Emerging Training Leaders awards, recognizing 25 training professionals who inspired and engaged their organizations with exceptional leadership skills, business acumen, and innovation. The winners have been in the industry for two to 10 years and have demonstrated stellar leadership skills, business savvy, and training instincts. These professionals will be profiled in the January/February 2019 issue of Training magazine and online at www.trainingmag.com, and they will be honored at an awards ceremony on February 26, 2019, at Disney World's Coronado Springs Resort during the Training 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL.

All Emerging Training Leader candidates had to be nominated by co-workers or industry peers. Training Editorial Advisory Board members and the editor-in-chief judged the nearly 50 nominations and chose the 25 winners.

Click here to see the list of 2018 Emerging Training Leaders.

Training is a 54-year-old professional development magazine written for training, human resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

