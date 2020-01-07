Training magazine Announces the Inaugural Winners of Its New Training Magazine Network Choice Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training magazine proudly announces the winners of the 2019 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards—Training's inaugural crowd-sourced vendor awards program.

Training Magazine Network (TMN) is a free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. TMN has always been a highly engaged and vocal community, as evidenced by the chat conversations and peer learning happening before, during and after TMN Webinars. In an effort to tap into this highly experienced community's expertise and "share what works" with all of Training's audiences, Training invited TMN's 147,000-plus-member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work, in five categories:

Authoring Tools

Custom Content/Program Development

Gamification

Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS)

Measurement, Testing, and Assessment

The voting was held online August 22-October 31, 2019. Nearly 3,400 votes were cast by 1,253 unique respondents for 310 companies. Winners were determined by a combination of the total number of votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness.

"We like to think of the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards as the 'Gold Standard of Recognition in the Training Profession,'" says Training magazine Publisher Lori Gardner. "The winners have dedicated a great deal of time and effort to developing innovative products and solutions that enable Training professionals to deliver best-in-class learning and development that promotes employee growth and organizational success."

In tandem with the Choice Awards, TMN launched an online directory, which highlights the Training Magazine Network Choice Award winners and will be updated with new honorees each year.

To see the winners and the directory, visit: www.trainingmagnetwork.com/awards

Voting for the 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards will be open to Training Magazine Network members from June 1 through September 30, 2020. Visit www.TrainingMagNetwork.com for more information and to become a member.

About Training and Training Magazine Network (TMN)

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Established in 2008, Training Magazine Network is Training's free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members (147,000 since 2008) 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. Training magazine, Training magazine Events, and TMN are owned by Lakewood Media Group.

