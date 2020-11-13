Training magazine Announces the Winners of Its 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training magazine unveiled the winners of the 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards—a crowd-sourced vendor awards program that recognizes outstanding training products and solutions.

Training Magazine Network (TMN) is a free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. In an effort to tap into this highly experienced community's expertise and "share what works" with all of Training's audiences—particularly during the pandemic as organizations have been forced to pivot to virtual and mobile training—Training invited TMN's 172,000-plus-member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work, in six categories:

Authoring Tools

Custom Content/Program Development

Gamification

Leadership Development

Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS)

Measurement, Testing, and Assessment

An alphabetical list in each of the six categories was compiled based on Training magazine and Training Magazine Network's own industry data and research and included vendor companies that both have and have not done business or partnered with Training magazine and its affiliates. Voters also had the opportunity to enter a preferred vendor product or solution if the tool they wished to rank was not listed.

The voting was held online June 1-September 30, 2020. Some 6,441 votes were cast by 2,946 unique respondents for 459 companies. Participants could submit a survey ballot in as many of the six categories as were applicable to them, but only one ballot per voter per category was permitted; multiple employees from the same company were permitted to vote. Winners were determined by a combination of the total number of votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness. Because of this determination, there is not a set number of winners per category.

Click here to see the lists of 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards winners.

"With this being only the second year for the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards, we were thrilled that we doubled the number of votes and unique respondents," says Training magazine Publisher Lori Gardner. "This was such an important year to let the training and learning community share with one another about the products and tools that help them accomplish their work. And, in turn, to create a positive way to appreciate the vendors who so quickly adapted to meet new needs and demands."

In tandem with the Choice Awards, TMN created an online directory, which highlights the Training Magazine Network Choice Award winners and will be updated with new honorees each year. Visit: www.trainingmagnetwork.com/awards

Voting for the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards will be open to Training Magazine Network members from March 15, 2021, through July 15, 2021. Visit www.TrainingMagNetwork.com for more information and to become a member.

About Training

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group.

CONTACT:

Lori Gardner

Publisher, Training magazine

[email protected]

SOURCE Training magazine

Related Links

https://trainingmag.com

