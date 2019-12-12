Training magazine Endorses Three Companies for Trainer Certification

EXCELSIOR, Minn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with Training magazine's unwavering belief that "Training Matters," the publication endorses performance-based trainer certifications from three companies: Allen Academy, CompTIA, and Hale Associates Center.

Performance-based certification:

Provides validation of trainers' training skills and competence

Is portable—it travels with them from job to job

Bolsters their credibility as a trainer, communicator, collaborator, and critical thinker—within their organization, with their learners, with senior leaders, with their manager, with their peers

Burnishes their personal brand

Boosts their way up the career ladder

Enhances their "hireability"

Fosters a continuous learning mindset as they maintain their credentials while learning about the newest advances in training

The Training 2020 Conference & Expo (www.trainingconference.com) to be held February 24-26, 2020, in Orlando, FL, will offer several pre-conference workshops and in-conference sessions to help prepare training professionals to become certified.

Allen Academy offers instructor-led training that teaches trainers how to create, support, and evaluate great learning experiences that make a difference. Ethan Edwards will present a two-day pre-conference, Designing Interactivity for eLearning Certificate Program, at the Training 2020 Conference; it is the first course required for the Allen Certified Instructional Professional (ACIP) certification.

CompTIA is a global leader in vendor-neutral IT certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking to cybersecurity, cloud computer, and project management. Curt Valmy's three-day pre-conference Master Trainer – Co-Creating Authentically and Effectively at Training 2020 will help prepare trainers to become a CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+) Instructor . Attendees will also have the opportunity to design and deliver a 20-minute module at the conference for assessment, which may be submitted as part of the CTT+ certification.

Hale Associates Center's mission is to promote workforce readiness, economic equity, social justice, and environmental stewardship through evidence-based credentials such as CDT (Certified Developer of Training & Learning Methods) and CFT (Certified Facilitator of Training). A number of Training 2020 Conference & Expo sessions will prepare trainers to meet the standards for the center's certifications.

"In holding training professionals to universal standards of excellence, Allen Academy, Hale Associates Center, and CompTIA aim to help them establish competence through credentials," notes Training Publisher Lori Gardner. "This validation of their performance, capabilities, and knowledge can be an enormous asset as they blaze their career path and seek to make a difference in their organizations."

For more information, contact lori@trainingmag.com, or visit https://www.trainingconference.com/2020/certification.cfm

About Training magazine

Training is a 55-year-old professional development magazine written for training, Human Resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

CONTACT:

Lori Gardner

Publisher, Training magazine

lori@trainingmag.com

SOURCE Training magazine

Related Links

https://trainingmag.com

