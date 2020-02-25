EXCELSIOR, Minn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 marks the 20th year Training magazine has recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development. This year, retailer Dollar General Corporation, LLC, racked up its second consecutive #1 win, followed by MasTec Utility Services (#2), Best Buy (#3), BNSF Railway Company (#4), and United Shore (#5). Leading Real Estate Companies of the World was inducted into the Training Top 10 Hall of Fame after earning a Top 10 ranking for four consecutive years.

The Training Top 125 is the only awards program that ranks companies unsurpassed in harnessing human capital. The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee training and development, the scope of training programs, how closely training and development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of behavior change and business impact.

Training magazine recognized the 2020 Training Top 125 winners with crystal awards and revealed their rankings during the Training Top 125 Reflections Gala held last night during the Training 2020 Conference & Expo at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL. The black-tie gala was sponsored by Adobe, Brainier, Brella, Seiko, and the Training Top 10 Hall of Fame.

Visit https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-ranks-2020-training-top-125-organizations/ for the list of 2020 Training Top 125 winners and additional information about the Top 125.

