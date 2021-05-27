Training One Proud Papa at a Time - Boot Camp for New Dads Continues to Provide Evidence-Based, Dad-To-Dad-to-Be Training While Offering a Free Daily Email Series: 'Moms-To-Be: How to Get a Great Partner'

DENVER, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boot Camp for New Dads (BCND – www.BCND.org) recently highlighted its signature training program with a new email series: Moms-To-Be: How to Get a Great Partner. Created for expecting mothers, the emails offer solid advice on helping their partners prepare by exploring how men think and feel about becoming fathers.

New Dads Show Dads-To-Be How Babies Work New Dads and Their Babies Are The Best Experts For Dads-To-Be

The BCND program helps men becoming fathers take on their role by connecting them with "veteran" dads who have already been through the process. Using a proven, interactive and evidence-based workshop, BCND is a non-profit organization that has helped train hundreds of thousands of new dads across the globe, giving them the confidence and the skills needed to become successful, lifelong parents.

"Nothing prepares a dad-to-be better than being with new dads while they care for their babies and talk about what they learned," said Greg Bishop, BCND Founder. "It's tougher for new dads today, and they often have no one to talk to except us when they run into problems. After three hours in our workshop, our "rookie" dads-to-be leave thinking 'I can do this.' They do and in just a matter of months, our some what-clueless rookies return as confident, capable veteran dads who teach the new rookies. This has been our formula for success for over three decades now because it works. And it's why so many moms have signed up their partners with us. We are a dedicated dad-tribe that provides new dads with competence and confidence, supporting new families from the very beginning."

Due COVID-19, BCND had added the online Daddy Boot Camp, and is offering gift certificates for moms-to-be looking to give their partners a head start on becoming a dad. Dads-to-be can now experience Daddy Boot Camp by logging in from the comfort of their own homes and are encouraged to go online to register now.

For the latest updates in Daddy Boot Camp's schedule and support for dads-to-be, visit DaddyBootCamp.net.

About Boot Camp for New Dads®

Founded in 1990 and based in California, Boot Camp for New Dads (AKA Daddy Boot Camp) is a global nonprofit, father-to-father, community-based workshop created to inspire and equip men of different economic levels, ages, and cultures to become confidently engaged with their infants, support their mates, and personally navigate their transformation into dads. Backed by research and named a best practice by multiple organizations, Daddy Boot Camp supports dads-to-be and fosters behaviors that ultimately benefit children. Daddy Boot Camp has helped over 500,000 men so far in U.S. military bases, across 40 states, Canada, and the U.K. Learn more at: www.BCND.org. Boot Camp for New Moms was added in 2012.

