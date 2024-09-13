Training Program Helps Authors and Professionals Become a Successful, Sought-After Radio and Podcast Guest

Media communications specialist and radio host, Joan Herrmann, helps radio and podcast guests avoid common mistakes so they can level up their game and show up like a pro.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximilian Communications, a multi-media communications company, has announced that New York radio host and producer, Joan Herrmann, will be offering a media training program – It's Your Time to Shine - designed to help authors and professionals navigate the challenges of being a radio or podcast guest. It's Your Time to Shine training program is offered in a group setting online.

As an executive producer and radio host who has conducted more than 2,000 interviews with people like Deepak Chopra, Jack Canfield, Mitch Albom, Mel Robbins, Joel Osteen, and Jillian Michaels, to those just starting out, Herrmann has witnessed many mistakes that have diminished a guest's appearance. She teaches how to avoid common errors to show up like a pro.

According to Herrmann, "An invitation to appear on a radio show or podcast provides a person with the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, while promoting their brand, products and business. It can elevate a person's status, boosting their reputation. But, only if he or she makes a good impression!"

"I created the It's Your Time to Shine program because after 15 years on air, I can tell within minutes if a conversation will be great, or if it will cause listeners to tune out," said Herrmann. "People work hard to get the booking and I hate watching them waste the opportunity because of the lack of skills or preparation."

Herrmann's signature 90-minute one-on-one program teaches how to:

Prepare for the interview

Handle inexperienced hosts

Get your message across in a clear, concise manner

Bridge to message

Make media appearances more impactful

Charismatically connect with the host and listeners

Maximize the appearance

Become a trusted resource

For more information about Herrmann and the It's Your Time to Shine program, visit: joanherrmann.com/mediatraining.

Joan Herrmann is the creator of the Change Your Attitude … Change Your Life (CYACYL) lifestyle brand. She has 35 years of experience as a media consultant and public relations specialist. For the past 15 years, Herrmann has produced and hosted a radio show, which has aired on New York's WOR710 AM and AM970 The Answer. In addition, she publishes a weekly newsletter, which is viewed by hundreds of thousands worldwide. Herrmann has been featured in Forbes, on the BBC, and other print and broadcast media.

