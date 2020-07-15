Training The Street Announces Successful First Phase of Partnership with Braven

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training The Street (TTS), the leading corporate training provider for Wall Street firms and top-tier business schools, is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of its strategic partnership with Braven , a national nonprofit organization founded in 2013 with a mission to empower underrepresented college students on their path to a strong first job and economic mobility. As a first step in the TTS /Braven Partnership, Braven Fellows had the opportunity to attend virtual TTS public courses. TTS team members also participated in Braven's mock interviews in the spring.

Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of TTS, said, "Companies have long spoken about the need to level the playing field; now is a time for tangible, actionable steps to give more people the opportunity to succeed. TTS partnered with Braven to help provide a pathway to rewarding careers by providing training and teaching technical skills so that Braven Fellows can meet the needs of financial sector employers when they are interviewing, interning, and on the job."

"The success of our partnership with TTS provides a significant boost to our Fellows who are interested in working in finance," said Aimée Eubanks Davis, founder and CEO of Braven. "In addition to developing the skills necessary for a career on Wall Street, this unique opportunity helped our Fellows build their professional networks and hopefully will open doors to strong opportunities across the financial services sector."

Braven Fellows applied for scholarships in the Financial Statement Analysis public course, which helps students become familiar with accounting basics, as well as spots in the Undergrad Bootcamp public course. The classes offered valuable foundational skills to Braven Fellows who were interested in developing business and leadership skills for their future careers. The Braven Professional Mentor Program, which TTS employees were invited to participate in, matches Braven Fellows with working professionals to further engagement and allow Fellows access to trained professionals for advice and career development.

Employer partnerships, like the one with TTS, play a key role across the entire Braven experience. Braven Fellows emerge from the program with the skills, experiences, and networks they need to land a strong first job and get on a path to economic mobility. Mentors from TTS have already started seeing the profound impact Braven is making in Fellows' lives.

"Working as a mentor through the Braven Professional Mentor Program, I've seen how committed Braven is to providing a foundation for their Fellows, empowering them to take ownership of the job application process, while providing a ton of resources along the way," said Amy de Jong, Client Services Associate at TTS. "With Braven's guidance, my "mentee" has identified her transferable skills, discovered pathway jobs in her field, started preparing for a certification exam, joined an online networking group, and is using an application tracker to stay organized while she works toward her goal of applying for 100+ jobs in the next three months."

According to Braven, in pre-COVID times, only 25% of about 1.2 million low-income or first-generation college enrollees each year attained a strong first job or entered graduate school. This point exemplifies the need to implement change further up the pipeline and illustrates how the TTS / Braven partnership has the ability to have an immense impact on students. Based on the success of the partnership's first phase, TTS will expand the relationship and continue to offer Braven Fellows access to various services, courses, and mentors.

About Training The Street

Training The Street (TTS) is the world's leading provider of courses in accounting, asset management, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation training to investment banks, financial institutions, consulting firms, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. With offices in the financial hubs across the U.S., as well as London, India and Hong Kong, TTS boasts a deep field of expert instructors and extensive practical experience. Currently, TTS is offering live and virtual training programs to interns and full-time hires at nearly 200 banks and corporate businesses, including Wall Street's 10 largest banks. Additionally, TTS leads workshops at more than 100 academic clients, including the top business schools globally. For more information, please visit www.trainingthestreet.com .

About Braven

Founded in 2013, Braven empowers promising, underrepresented young people—first-generation college students, students from low-income backgrounds, and students of color—with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks necessary to transition from college to strong first jobs. Braven is embedded within large public universities and partners with employers to build cutting-edge career education into the undergraduate experience for low-income and first-generation college goers and provides students, who often feel disconnected from campus, with a network of supporters and sense of belonging. Braven Fellows are persisting in college and achieving exciting levels of internship and job attainment. For more information about Braven or to become a volunteer and/or an employer partner, visit bebraven.org .

