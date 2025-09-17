TrainingPeaks Virtual to Host USA Cycling esports National Championships Through 2028

New partnership with USA Cycling and Project Echelon establishes TrainingPeaks Virtual as the official platform for esports racing and year-round training

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingPeaks , the industry-leading training app for endurance coaches and athletes, today announced a four-year partnership with USA Cycling , establishing TrainingPeaks Virtual as USA Cycling's official virtual platform through 2028.

As part of this collaboration, Echelon Racing Promotions, the organization behind Echelon Racing League and endorsed by the UCI Continental Project Echelon team, will serve as the event promoter to host the league's sixth season on TrainingPeaks Virtual from Nov. 1, 2025, to Feb. 1, 2026, culminating with the National Championships held Jan. 31–Feb. 1, 2026.

"Partnering with USA Cycling as their official platform and powering the USA Cycling esports National Championships is an exciting milestone for TrainingPeaks," said Dr. George Gilbert, Vice President of Virtual Products at TrainingPeaks. "We're breaking down the wall between real-world racing and virtual competition, giving athletes and coaches a seamless way to train, compete and prepare for their biggest goals. With features like GPXplore, TrainingPeaks Virtual is a powerful tool that bridges esports and real-world performance."

TrainingPeaks Virtual offers realistic racing physics with features like drafting and cornering, the ability to host and join virtual rides and races, and seamless integration with TrainingPeaks structured workouts. The platform is continually expanding its features, including improved graphics and more realistic physics for cornering and braking. With Dr. Gilbert's background in cycling esports governance, TrainingPeaks Virtual emphasizes credibility, fairness, and realistic riding and integrates directly into TrainingPeaks for more effective training and performance management.

"We are looking forward to the National Series and National Championships being hosted by two of the industry's best in this space," said Kyle Knott, USA Cycling's National Events Director. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with Echelon Racing League for this due to their commitment to hosting premier esports races. By having these events hosted on TrainingPeaks Virtual, we have the ability to create real-life courses and let our members race some of the most historic road events that the US has ever had in real life."

"Echelon Racing Promotions is thrilled to welcome esports enthusiasts and competitors back for Season 6 of the Echelon Racing League, in partnership with TrainingPeaks Virtual, a platform we've supported since its early beta days as indieVelo," said Eric Hill, President of Project Echelon. "This season, we're excited to return to our roots by collaborating with USA Cycling and IRL race promoters, showcasing longer-format races, and emphasizing accessibility, all while competing on a platform recognized as the most true-to-life virtual racing experience with uncompromising standards for fair play."

The partnership kicks off with a TrainingPeaks Virtual-powered preview of the 31-mile USA Cycling Gravel Nationals route on Thursday, Sept. 18. Using GPXplore , a new feature that lets riders ride real-world routes virtually, athletes can preview the course ahead of the Gravel National Championships on Saturday, Sept. 20 in La Crescent, Minn. The upcoming My Routes feature on TrainingPeaks will expand this capability further by enabling athletes to use their own GPX files to ride real-world routes in a virtual environment.

About TrainingPeaks

TrainingPeaks creates endurance training apps and solutions that help athletes and coaches reach their goals. Featuring the world's largest endurance training marketplace, athletes can find personalized training plans, accredited coaches and easy-to-use apps and integrations to track their progress and reach their goals. TrainingPeaks is trusted by runners, cyclists, and triathletes around the world, including Tour de France teams, IRONMAN® World Champions and Olympians. Learn more at trainingpeaks.com.

About USA Cycling

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, and esports. USA Cycling's mission is to grow participation and engagement in the sport of bicycle racing and to achieve sustained international success across all cycling disciplines. The organization identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition through support of youth and interscholastic programs, amateur and grassroots racing events, athlete development initiatives, and operational support for cycling clubs, racing teams, and event organizers.

