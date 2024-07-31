Trainline and Emma Roberts Inspire Wanderlust and Literary Adventure Abroad with The Reading Route Summer Book Club

A curated list of European-inspired train reads, The Reading Route offers inspiration for travel abroad and enriches the experience of rail journeys across Europe

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 34 million TikTok posts, #BookTok has swept the world by storm, captivating people seeking their next literary adventure. As Americans flock to Europe in record numbers this summer, leaving their boring beach reads on the book shelf, Trainline – Europe's no.1 train ticket booking app – is transporting them to worlds unknown via its new summer book club, The Reading Route. Curated by Emma Roberts, co-founder of the viral online book club BELLETRIST, each of the 10 train reads selected by Roberts have roots in some of Trainline's most booked European destinations, from London and Paris to Rome and Barcelona.

Emma Roberts' The Reading Route

"Reading has always been transformative for me, and there's nothing more exhilarating than losing yourself in a great book, especially while exploring picturesque towns and cities abroad," said Roberts. "By partnering with Trainline, I was able to combine my passions for travel and reading to curate a diverse selection of train reads for lovers of all book genres. My goal is that people will find inspiration and excitement in these books and, perhaps, even draw inspiration for their next European adventure."

According to a recent Trainline survey, 25%1 of Europeans noted reading as their preferred train travel activity. And whether it's a tear-jerking romance or a suspenseful thriller set on a European sleeper train, Roberts' picks provide the perfect backdrop for a summer train journey abroad. Her top train reads include:

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – Embark on European adventures through parallel lives in an endless library set in the UK.

– Embark on European adventures through parallel lives in an endless library set in the UK. Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter – A globe-trotting love story beginning in an Italian coastal town.

– A globe-trotting love story beginning in an Italian coastal town. The Imperfectionists by Tom Rachman – Set at a newspaper in Rome , this novel captures the essence of Italian life.

– Set at a newspaper in , this novel captures the essence of Italian life. A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway – Hemingway's account of the high-spirited lives of American writers and artists living in Paris during the 1920s.

– Hemingway's account of the high-spirited lives of American writers and artists living in during the 1920s. The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith – A classic thriller set in Italy and other European locales.

– A classic thriller set in and other European locales. The Sleeper by Emily Barr – A suspenseful tale of a passionate affair on a European sleeper train.

– A suspenseful tale of a passionate affair on a European sleeper train. My Husband by Maud Ventura – A thrilling story of a French housewife romantically obsessed with her husband, exploring the lengths she'll go to keep their love alive.

– A thrilling story of a French housewife romantically obsessed with her husband, exploring the lengths she'll go to keep their love alive. The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón – Set in post-war Barcelona , a mystery involving a rare book.

– Set in post-war , a mystery involving a rare book. The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy – Sally Jay Gorce frolics through Paris looking for adventure and excitement in the 1950s, ultimately finding more than she anticipated.

– Sally Jay Gorce frolics through looking for adventure and excitement in the 1950s, ultimately finding more than she anticipated. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo – Teeming with life and crackling with energy — a love song to modern Britain and black womanhood.

"There's no better way to travel around Europe than by train, relaxing and losing yourself in a gripping read. As Americans turn to their bookshelves for travel inspiration this summer, with the help of Emma and her BELLETRIST community, we want to inspire a new audience of readers with their own European rail adventure. The vivid scenes described by these compelling authors inspire dreams of exciting train journeys across Europe, and at Trainline we can help people turn those dreams into reality," said Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline.

Trainline offers routes from over 270 rail and coach operators in 40 countries, including the UK, Italy, France, and Spain, and Americans can buy their tickets in dollars for convenience. With Trainline, it is easier than ever for travelers to buy the best train ticket for their journey and budget, while having access to smart, real-time travel info on the go throughout Europe.

To learn more about The Reading Route and uncover your next train read, visit Trainline.com and BELLETRIST.com.

About Trainline:

Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. Via our highly rated website and mobile app, people can seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place. We bring together millions of routes, fares and journey times from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 40 countries. We offer our customers the best value for their journey and smart, real-time travel information on the go. Our aim is to make rail and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Methodology:

1 Conducted in January 2024, YouGov collected data via an online survey from a sampling of 4,000 European rail travellers.

SOURCE Trainline