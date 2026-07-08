TRAINLINE AND YOTO INVITE FAMILIES TO MAKE THEIR TRAIN JOURNEY PART OF THE ADVENTURE THIS SUMMER

New partnership launches free audio-guided drawing experiences designed to spark creativity and give families a screen-free way to make train journeys more memorable

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families jet off on summer vacations, Trainline, Europe's No. 1 train ticket booking app, has partnered with award-winning children's audio platform Yoto to launch Yoto Daily Draw Along with Trainline, a free collection of travel-inspired audio draw-alongs designed to spark imagination between stations. For parents traveling abroad, the journey itself can come with a familiar challenge: keeping children entertained while sharing the space with fellow passengers. To help ease that pressure, Trainline has also teamed up with world-renowned children's book artist, illustrator and author Oliver Jeffers, to share his tips for sketching on-the-go.

Yoto Daily Draw Along with Trainline

"As a parent and advocate for family train travel, I know how valuable it is when the journey feels like part of the adventure," said Hannah Randall, Country Manager at Trainline. "Our research shows 82% of parents feel more conscious of how their child's behavior is perceived on trains abroad, and 77% still rely on screens to keep boredom at bay, even though 88% see travel as an opportunity to nurture creativity¹. Our partnership with Yoto offers a creative alternative that makes train travel easier and more inspiring for families."

Available to download for free now through to September 1, 2026, in the Discover section of the Yoto app, the playlist features 12 guided drawing episodes, including seven never-before-heard tracks. Voiced by Jake Harris, host of the award-winning Yoto Daily podcast, the Draw Along collection serves as a creative travel buddy for children, with each episode combining immersive storytelling and simple drawing prompts inspired by scenes they may see or experience while traveling, from mountain trains and bustling cities to beach vacations and underwater adventures. The playlist will also be available to download onto Yoto's Make Your Own Cards for offline listening.

"We know how powerful audio can be in capturing children's imagination, even when they're doing something else, like traveling or creating on the move," said Harris. "This new Draw Along collection is designed to give families a simple, screen-free option to entertain children, ideal for supporting families to travel more comfortably and confidently."

SKETCHING TRAVEL TIPS FROM BELOVED CHILDREN'S BOOK ARTIST

Jeffers, creator of the beloved The Day the Crayons Quit series, has long encouraged children to see the extraordinary in the everyday. Families can explore his tips and travel must-haves for sketching on the go at Trainline.com.

"Taking the train is my favorite way to travel. It gives me a rare chance to slow down and notice the world as it rolls past. There's something calming about watching the landscape whizz by at a steady pace that gets my brain working in a creative and curious way. It's no exaggeration to say that at least half of my good ideas have come to me on moving trains," said Jeffers. "It's amazing what you can see from the vantage point of a window seat. Creativity often starts with simply looking closely, so my first tip is to engage your senses, be all eyes and ears, and soak up your surroundings. The Yoto Daily Draw Along with Trainline helps children do exactly that, turning the journey itself into part of the adventure."

TOP FAMILY-FRIENDLY ROUTES TO EXPLORE BY TRAIN

The campaign launches as families embrace train adventures during the summer months. According to Trainline booking data2, July is the most popular month for family train travel among U.S. users.

To help families plan their next train getaway, Trainline identified some of the most popular2 destinations among U.S. travelers booking family journeys, where storybook scenery and iconic landmarks offer endless inspiration for young travelers to draw along the journey and imagine stories of their own.

Dublin : Colorful streets, green parks and riverside walks offer endless inspiration for young imaginations.





: Colorful streets, green parks and riverside walks offer endless inspiration for young imaginations. Edinburgh : Storybook castles, winding streets and dramatic views make Scotland's capital feel like a real-life fairy tale.





: Storybook castles, winding streets and dramatic views make Scotland's capital feel like a real-life fairy tale. London : Iconic landmarks, world-class museums and family-friendly attractions offer something new around every corner.





: Iconic landmarks, world-class museums and family-friendly attractions offer something new around every corner. Windsor : Home to Windsor Castle and complete with beautiful riverside surroundings, making it the perfect destination for families to combine history with outdoor fun.





: Home to Windsor Castle and complete with beautiful riverside surroundings, making it the perfect destination for families to combine history with outdoor fun. Marseille: Stunning Mediterranean coastline and relaxed beaches provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor family adventures.

To learn more and start sketching your next family vacation, visit www.trainline.com.

About Trainline:

Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. Via our highly rated website and mobile app, people can seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place. We bring together millions of routes, fares and journey times from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 40 countries. We offer our customers the best value for their journey and smart, real-time travel information on the go. Our aim is to make rail and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform for kids. Yoto offers a catalogue of over 1,200 stories, songs, activities and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. The carefully connected audio players, Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and Yoto Mini, put kids safely in control. No cameras. No microphones. No ads.

Inspired by Montessori principles, Ben Drury and Filip Denker founded Yoto in 2017. Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency, Pentagram, and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini, the portable audio player, launched in late 2021. The new and improved third generation Yoto Player arrived in summer 2023.

Available worldwide, Yoto has won awards and accolades from critics, parents and children alike. TIME Magazine even named it one of the Best Inventions of 2020 and Yoto Mini won a prestigious D&AD Pencil in 2022. Yoto was named one of Bloomberg's Top Start Ups to watch and was named the second fastest growing tech company by Deloitte in 2023.

Yoto's platform features both award-winning original content and audio that has been licensed or co-created with partners. These partners include PRH, Macmillan, Universal Music Group, Sony, Warner Music, Mattel, Disney, Pottermore Publishing, Roald Dahl Story Company, HarperCollins, Hachette, Bonnier and Scholastic.

Survey Methodology:

1Research was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Trainline among approximately 1,000 U.S.-based parents who have traveled internationally by rail with their children. The survey was conducted May 15, 2026 - May 20, 2026.

Trainline Booking Data:

2 Top destinations for families booking with a US IP address comparing passenger volumes for July–August 2025 against May–June 2025.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Trainline