Trainline Transports Americans to Europe for First U.S. Consumer Event at Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are saying "all aboard" as they flock to Europe in droves this summer, with U.S. app downloads of Trainline, Europe's No. 1 destination for train tickets, up 108% compared to last year. Train travel has become the go-to form of travel in Europe for Americans, with affordability, ease of travel and sustainability being the chief drivers. Trainline is giving consumers their ticket to Europe with its first U.S. consumer event on June 6-7 at the iconic Grand Central Terminal. For two days, New Yorkers will be able to visit Italy, France and the UK without leaving Vanderbilt Hall, all the while taking in memorable and sharable experiences inspired by each location.

Knowing that food and travel go hand in hand, Trainline has also partnered with bestselling cookbook author, TV host and Chef Katie Lee Biegel. As part of her role, Biegel will provide inspiration for Americans headed abroad this summer by sharing her most memorable experiences traveling by rail through Europe and why this is her preferred method of travel.

"Some of my most cherished memories are aboard trains, in fact my husband and I celebrated our engagement on a European train ride from Paris to Venice. It was truly one of the most romantic and magical settings to experience a life-changing moment like this," said Katie Lee Biegel. "There's nothing quite like the train and I'm thrilled to partner with Trainline to share my own European train travel experiences and inspire Americans planning to travel abroad this summer."

Upon entering Grand Central Terminal, walk through a European-inspired train car and instantly feel as though you've arrived in Rome, Paris and London – three of Trainline's top five destinations for Americans traveling to Europe.

  • Caffeinate for a tour of Europe: Sip authentic Italian espresso in front of a backdrop of The Piazza Navona in Rome before beginning your journey to Paris and London. 

  • Learn to can-can in Vanderbilt Hall: Name another time the can-can was being taught in Grand Central Terminal? The lights, colors and music of Moulin Rouge in Paris will have attendees jumping in next to professional dancers as they teach the can-can. 

  • Recreate the Coronation: Just weeks after the crowning of King Charles III, create your own Coronation moment ideal for social sharing, complete with a jeweled crown, red-velvet robes and a gold throne. 

"European train travel is surging in popularity unlike any time in recent memory, with over one million Americans using Trainline in 2022 alone. There's no better time than now to go big with our first U.S. event, introducing consumers to the joys of European rail travel in a unique way, at the most recognizable train station in the world," said Jody Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Trainline. "We're excited to bring a taste of Europe to New York, showing how easy and affordable it is to travel with Trainline."

Trainline offers routes from over 270 rail and coach operators in 45 countries, including the UK, Italy, France, and Spain. With Trainline, it's easier than ever for travelers to buy the best train ticket for their journey and budget, while having access to smart, real-time travel info on the go throughout Europe.

For additional information on the Your Ticket to Europe event, visit HERE

About Trainline:
Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. Via our highly rated website and mobile app, people can seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place. We bring together millions of routes, fares and journey times from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. We offer our customers the best value for their journey and smart, real-time travel information on the go. Our aim is to make rail and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

