Trainocate Holdings recognized as the winner of 2021 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year

"We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the Global Learning Partner of the Year. This also affirms our beliefs that aligning with Microsoft as a strategic partner is instrumental in our business transformation – yielding an unprecedented 547% YoY growth on our Microsoft business overall. Since the inception of the ESI program, Microsoft has provided Trainocate with the optimal platform for a broader outreach to many new Azure customers - enabling and upskilling them with the knowledge and power to fully realise the potential of Azure Cloud services. Winning the Global Learning Partner of the Year Award will only inspire us to attain greater heights with Microsoft," said Takashi Ozawa , Chairperson of the Board & Co-CEO, Trainocate Group.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Trainocate Holdings was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Learning - Business Excellence.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

About Trainocate Holdings

Trainocate Holdings has over 25 years of experience as one of the most trusted IT and professional development training providers, with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Trainocate is currently operating in 14 countries and regions - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and USA. Trainocate empowers individuals and organizations to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace. This belief has culminated into Trainocate and Microsoft working together for half a decade, aligning both their efforts to enable global digital transformations together.

