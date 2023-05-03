TrainPain Awarded Grand Prize in the American Academy of Pain Medicine & MIT Hacking Medicine Innovation Challenge

Award-Winning Innovative Neuroplasticity Training Platform Aims to Revolutionize Pain Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainPain, an early-stage company developing groundbreaking pain-care solutions, announced today that it has won the Grand Prize in the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) & MIT Hacking Medicine Innovation Challenge at the recent AAPM2023 Annual Meeting. This prestigious award recognizes TrainPain's novel technology for measuring and retraining sensory neuroplasticity through haptic mobile games, integrated with patient education and remote monitoring for home-based chronic pain care.

TrainPain's innovative neuroplasticity-based technology trains sensory pathways in the brain by integrating body-based sensory perception tasks with engaging gaming experiences. This approach empowers patients to promote neuroplasticity at home, capitalizing on patent-approved methods and yielding promising results from five pilot studies. TrainPain's commercial-ready product features proprietary hardware and iOS/Android apps, and the company has been previously recognized in multiple pharmaceutical sponsored competitions for the best novel digital pain solution.

This achievement bolsters TrainPain's goal of translating pain science discoveries into efficient digital health solutions and delivering these innovative tools to those in need. Innovation Challenge Co-chair Dr. Brian Mayrsohn highlights the groundbreaking nature and relevance of TrainPain's solution, stating, "We are thrilled to announce that TrainPain is the grand prize winner of this year's Innovation Challenge. We were very impressed by what Dr. Schneider and his team created. It is truly an innovative solution that addresses a critical need for millions of patients suffering from chronic pain and has the potential to revolutionize pain management. We at the American Academy of Pain Medicine look forward to witnessing the positive impact TrainPain will have on the field of pain medicine."

President-elect of AAPM, Farshad M. Ahadian MD, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we discover innovative methods to assist startups in enhancing the lives of individuals battling pain, we at AAPM are eagerly anticipating the future of our subspeciality, and the advancements these innovations can provide for our patients."

Dr. Elan Schneider DPT, Co-Founder and CEO of TrainPain, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are immensely honored by the recognition from the American Academy of Pain Medicine and MIT Hacking Medicine. This award affirms our team's steadfast dedication to improving pain care through state-of-the-art technology. We are committed to furthering our mission of alleviating the burden of chronic pain."

As TrainPain continues to advance its technology, the company is actively pursuing commercial collaborations, clinical pilots, and investment opportunities to broaden its impact. TrainPain is currently engaged in multiple commercial collaborations and research studies, with top-tier institutions and partners, to further validate and refine their technology for widespread implementation.

TrainPain is a health technology company on a mission to turn pain science discoveries into effective digital health solutions. TrainPain's patented neurotechnology measures and retrains sensory neuroplasticity through engaging haptic mobile games. This innovative technology is combined with patient education and remote monitoring to provide a holistic and comprehensive home-based solution. TrainPain works with healthcare organizations to empower patients with engaging self-care solutions that improve quality of life, lower the cost of care, and maximize healthcare outcomes. For more information about TrainPain and their groundbreaking technology, visit www.trainpain.com .

