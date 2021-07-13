Trainual Earns First Place on AZ Central's 2021 Top Workplaces List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainual , a leading SaaS platform that transforms the way small businesses onboard, train and scale their teams, has been named a top workplace in AZ Central's 2021 annual list of leading companies in Arizona. Trainual ranked #1 in the small company category for its commitment to building an exceptional workplace and employee experience.

"Building a company is such a privilege, and building it with the help of so many dedicated, hard-working, and passionate people is a dream come true," said Chris Ronzio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trainual. "To be named as the #1 Top Workplace for small companies is an honor because in serving thousands of small businesses around the world, I always want to ensure we are setting the best example we can. I'm incredibly proud of our team and what we're building."

Founded in 2018, Trainual helps small businesses build playbooks for implementing scalable processes and run business from anywhere. To date, the company powers the ops behind more than 5,500 businesses across countless industries in more than 177 countries.

The company experienced rapid growth last year spurred by the surge in remote work, doubling its YoY revenue and tripling in size with new hires in roles across sales, customer success, marketing and software engineering. Following a $27M Series B raise last month, Trainual plans to fill more than 50 new roles across all departments over the next year. Interested candidates can access more information and apply online at trainual.com/careers .

