Trainual Focuses on Small Business Success with the World's First Business Playbook Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainual ( trainual.com ), a leading SaaS platform that dramatically boosts small businesses' ability to scale through better onboarding and training, unveiled the world's first business playbook software yesterday during their first annual user conference.

Trainual

The major product upgrade now empowers small businesses to build their playbooks (or how-to guides for running their company) in the same way they naturally work every day. This includes easily documenting and sharing information about their company, people, policies, and processes - allowing small businesses to scale and grow in record time. These fundamentals were born out of Trainual founder Chris Ronzio's latest book: The Business Playbook .

"As a small business owner myself, I've experienced firsthand the many challenges of onboarding, training, and scaling fast," said Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual. "To really help small businesses when it comes to transferring knowledge, we needed a product that matched exactly how they operate every day, especially when it comes to documenting processes and onboarding new hires. This next generation of Trainual is truly a reflection of that, of how people learn about a business in real life."

The all-new Trainual now consists of four key changes, each built specifically with small businesses in mind:

New navigation - Trainual's new layout mimics how small businesses naturally operate daily - from a larger picture of their company to how individuals fit in and, finally, to exactly what teams need to know. The new navigation directly reflects this, saving time and ensuring a more organized experience. Org chart - The org chart feature gives an easy-to-digest, visual representation of where each team member fits into the company, who they report to, and who's on what team. Roles & responsibilities - This makes it easy to assign accountability to each team member, eliminates duplicate efforts by clearly showing who does what, and allows teams to link actual Trainual or website content to a responsibility. As a result, these features add a whole new level of context for other team members or new employees. Collections to organize content - Customers can now group their processes into individual categories called "Collections" by team, department, topic - whatever works!

Additionally, Trainual launched a brand-new plan called "Build," specifically created and priced for small businesses with 5 employees or less.

The company held its first-ever Insider Summit event yesterday, exclusively for Trainual customers, where attendees got a sneak peek at the all-new platform before it went live later that day.

Today's Playbook 2021 small business conference will continue the conversation, featuring several entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including live Q&As with Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerMedia, four-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, David Heath of Bombas, Priscilla Tsai of Cocokind, and more.

The event will cover what business playbooks are and how they're used, how to build processes that scale, tips on managing teams, and insights into crafting a compelling company story.

About Trainual:

Trainual, the world's first business playbook software, transforms the way small businesses onboard, train, and scale their teams. With its affordable and easy-to-use platform, organizations can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get employees up to speed while making every need-to-know instantly accessible from anywhere in the world. Thousands of small businesses in over 180 countries build their business playbooks and grow their teams with Trainual.

